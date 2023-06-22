Lincoln’s Christian Toro stands atop the awards podium with his national championship medal after taking first place in the hammer last Saturday afternoon at the New Balance National Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Philadelphia. His winning throw was 228 feet, six inches.
Recent Lincoln graduate Christian Toro, left, and coach Brian Grant had plenty of reasons to smile at last weekend's New Balance National Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field. Toro captured the national hammer title, Jillian Leahy placed second in the girls' hammer, and three of Toro's teammates also fared very well in his event.
Lincoln’s Christian Toro stands atop the awards podium with his national championship medal after taking first place in the hammer last Saturday afternoon at the New Balance National Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Philadelphia. His winning throw was 228 feet, six inches.
Recent Lincoln graduate Christian Toro, left, and coach Brian Grant had plenty of reasons to smile at last weekend's New Balance National Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field. Toro captured the national hammer title, Jillian Leahy placed second in the girls' hammer, and three of Toro's teammates also fared very well in his event.
PHILADELPHIA – Christian Toro picked the perfect time to air out two of the best throws of his high school career.
Competing against some of the nation’s finest high school throwers last Saturday afternoon at the New Balance National Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field, Toro won the national championship in the boys’ 12-pound hammer by unleashing back-to-back throws of 228 feet, six inches on his final two attempts.
“It’s a great feeling,” Toro said on Tuesday morning. “Putting in all the work this year and all four years of high school with Coach (Brian) Grant’s guidance, and to come out with this title for him, the school, the town, and myself is a great feeling.”
The recent Lincoln High graduate, who will continue his academic and throwing career at Duke University, was locked in a duel for the top spot on the awards podium with Parker Kim of Syosset, N.Y., who ended the meet in second place with a personal-best throw of 222-8.
After two rounds, Kim was in first place, thanks to his 209-foot throw on his second attempt. But Toro, who fouled his first attempt and delivered a throw of 205-8 on his second to move into second place behind Kim, took the lead on his third attempt by airing out a throw of 220-3.
Kim then reclaimed the lead with his throw on his fourth attempt, but Toro, whose throw in that round was 216-5, answered back with his back-to-back winning throws. No one else topped 220 feet on their final two attempts.
“I was very excited and very nervous going into those fifth and sixth rounds,” added Toro, who is ranked second in the nation with a school-record throw of 229-3. “I knew I had to get that clutch throw, and when I walked into the circle for my fifth throw, I just knew that I had to focus and listen to what (Grant) was telling me.”
Toro, who will graduate as a five-time All-American and compete in the hammer at next month’s USATF U20 Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., wasn’t the only Lincoln thrower to treasure a memorable meet on the nation’s biggest stage. Brown University-bound Jillian Leahy took second in the girls’ four-kilogram hammer with a personal-best throw of 167-8 that topped her PR by seven inches and moved her from seventh to sixth place in the national rankings.
Leahy’s throw came on her final attempt, but the winner of the event, Jordan Koskondy of Bradenton, Fla., also made good on her final throw by capturing the national title in a distance of 171-2.
“I have been fortunate enough to have had a lot of great athletes over the past handful of years, but (Toro) is the first national champion for Lincoln,” reported Grant. “Having a national champ and a national runner-up is amazing, and I am extremely proud of everything they accomplished.”
Leahy, who is now a two-time All-American, and Toro were joined at the meet by a handful of throwers from their school and nearby Cumberland High who also placed among the top 20 in their respective divisions.
Joining Toro in the boys’ Championship Division was his classmate, Aidan Moreau, who took 14th place with a throw of 188-2; recent Cumberland graduate Jared Ptaszek, who finished 17th with a throw of 181-6, and Lincoln junior Tyler Durang, who placed 20th with a 181-foot throw. Ptaszek’s throw was a PR by more than nine feet, while Moreau’s was a PR by nearly eight.
“I am extremely happy with how all five of our kids did this weekend,” noted Grant, who also saw junior Mitchell Murtha produce a throw of 162-6 in the boys’ Championship Division hammer. “They did a great job and represented the Lincoln High School field and track program very well.”
“For the three seniors that competed, they all either won or threw a personal-best, and it’s hard to ask for much more than that,” he added. “How they placed and competed is a great reflection of all the hard work and dedication they have all put in over the past few years.”
In the girls’ Rising Stars Division hammer, Cumberland sophomore Brynn Patterson placed third with a PR throw of 138-4 that was six feet off the winning throw and marked her first career throw over 130 feet, while on the track, Cumberland’s boys’ distance medley relay team of senior Cole McCue and Ryan Bourke and juniors William O’Shea and Connor Magill took 16th place in its Championship Division in a time of 10:27.98.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.