NORTH PROVIDENCE — An 11-month nationwide executive search for the next director of the William M. Davies J. Career & Technical High School has ended with the selection of a local candidate.
Mary Watkins, a resident of Lincoln, has been hired as director of the high school, which serves students from North Providence, Pawtucket, Lincoln, Smithfield, Providence and Central Falls.
She will fill the role most recently served by Adam Flynn-Tabloff, who now works for the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C. as chief of the Program Administration & Accountability Branch of the Office of Career, Technical & Adult Education.
Flynn-Tabloff announced his departure in late 2020, spurring a long executive search for his replacement.
Davies is a state-operated Local Education Agency, meaning that as director, Watkins will serve in the dual role of principal and superintendent.
Watkins has served as principal of Mansfield High School in Mass. for more than four years, and brings more than a decade of experience in high school administration to her new role at Davies.
She’s entering her fifth year as principal in Mansfield, where she started her career in education as a classroom teacher back in 2003. She later served as assistant and associate principal.
“The facilities at Davies are unbelievable. It’s abundantly clear to me that students here can be truly immersed in their technical area in the most authentic way possible,” she said.
She is proud to have helped foster a partnership in Mansfield with the Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School to offer new opportunities for seniors to earn industry credentials in various technical programs. She has also been engaged with the Attleboro School-to-Career Partnership to expand work-based learning opportunities.
Watkins said she’s excited about the workforce-development programs offered by Davies, helping to prepare students for a successful career immediately after high school.
“These opportunities are incredibly important,” she said. “In education, we’re always trying to draw a connection with students between what they’re learning in the classroom and what’s happening in the world. Teachers often struggle to draw those connections in a traditional academic setting, but at Davies, students can just walk in and live it.”
She said she won’t come in and make sweeping changes, and that her plan is to first “get a sense for Davies, the school culture and what’s important for students, families and staff.”
Asked about her administrative style, she said, “you have to be yourself.”
She tries to be visible and approachable, and said she wants students to feel comfortable engaging with her. Student voice is important to her as an administrator, she said, and that “every student feels a strong sense of belonging. That they can shape the school as a member of that community.”
“I’m excited to get to know the students and looking forward to supporting them,” Watkins said.
A Rhode Island resident since 2008, Watkins said her family has found Lincoln to be a great community. Mansfield has been like a second home for her, and Watkins said she’s grateful to that community — but that she’s ready to make a difference at home.
“I’ve loved the Mansfield community and it has afforded me so many opportunities, but I’m at about the halfway point in my career and feeling excited about the prospect of meeting new people and giving back to my own community,” she said, adding that she’s been inspired about the way people “banded together in support of the students” during the pandemic.
Coming from a military family, Watkins spent a lot of time moving around as a child. She loves the close-knit feeling in R.I., where “everyone knows each other.” She’s already thinking like a “true Rhode Islander,” she said. Her new commute is less than five minutes.
She lives with her husband, Ben, daughter, Maisey, 9, son, Billy, 10, and their new puppy.
Watkins will officially take office on Monday, Nov. 29.
“I am so pleased and excited that Mary has accepted our offer. Who knew after a nationwide search that we would find someone who not only is a Rhode Island resident but lives in the host community of Lincoln,” said Paul Ouellette, Chairperson of the Davies Board of Trustees.
The search committee, led by Skip Burns, was composed of Board of Trustees members.
“It began its work back in January as we sought to identify a leader that would continue to carry out the Davies mission well into the future,” Ouellette said. “The committee conducted a local and nationwide search utilizing several job sites, and also engaged a search firm that specializes in education administration placements.”
The interview process included search committee members, Davies staff, union representatives, a member of the Rhode Island Department of Education, and a parent of a Davies student.
The Rhode Island Board of Education, Council on Elementary and Secondary Education unanimously agreed to place Davies in Watkins’ care on Nov. 2.
“In addition to Mary’s experience as an educator and administrator, she demonstrates leadership qualities, organizational skills, and understands the importance of community involvement,” said Ouellette. “I am confident that the entire Davies community including students, parents and staff will greatly benefit by having Mary as the new Director for many years to come. Her enthusiasm and passion can only enhance the reputation Davies enjoys as a School of Excellence.”
Registration for the school’s entrance exam, open to current 8th graders, is available on the school website daviestech.org until spots are full.
