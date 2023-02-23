Local 57 Operating Engineers are donating work to regrade and resurface the ball fields at Whipple Fields, including reseeding the grass. From left, are Recreation Director Robert Caine, Town Councilor John Tassoni, and Local 57 President James White.
SMITHFIELD – All five ball parks at Whipple Field are being graded, filled and seeded free of charge and in time for spring baseball and softball season, thanks to the help of Local 57 Operating Engineers, the Recreation Department and Smithfield Town Councilor John Tassoni.
Tassoni said he promised to improve recreational opportunities as part of his campaign, and he is coming through on his promises. Work began last week on the fields, and will be done by spring, Tassoni said.
He mentioned that Whipple Field sees a lot of use from dawn to dusk.
“I’m doing it for the kids,” Tassoni said.
Pointing to an 18-inch dip a few feet past the infield line, Tassoni said the uneven surface is not safe for athletes.
Tassoni got renovation requests from the girl’s softball team that plays on three of the five fields. The two other fields are used for adult and children’s baseball. The fields will need to be leveled in the infield and outfield, reseeded, and will receive new infield material.
The fields have water, Tassoni said, allowing the grass to grow more quickly. With 10 days of no snow or freezing temperatures, the seeding “should take to growing well,” he said.
Tassoni contacted Local 57, with whom he previously did work on mental health and substance abuse clinics. Local 57 President James White said the organization also helps out with parks around the state.
“One hand washes the other,” Tassoni said.
According to White, Local 57 helps municipalities across the state with these types of projects by lending their heavy equipment. Local members use the charitable work as training and apprentice work opportunities, he said, along with previously donated work materials at the high school.
If available, earth and fill are donated to the projects.
White said that Local 57 is happy to help Smithfield, and some of their members live in the towns they work in.
Recreation Director Robert Caine said he is excited about the collaboration with Local 57. Caine said his department, with three employees, works on all of Smithfield’s fields, and is often stretched thin. He said the department relies on a lot of volunteer work such as this, though most of the work is not as intensive.
“I think the partnership is fantastic. Having this work done is extremely helpful,” Caine said.
Caine said Whipple Field was on the radar for a while. Local 57 donated a laser grader and roller, which the Smithfield Department of Public Works or Recreation Department does not own.
“We’re working away on all our fields, sometimes we don’t have the time or means to do this type of work. It’s appreciated,” he said.
Caine confirmed that the work will be done within a couple of weeks, in time for the field to open on April 1.
If possible, Tassoni said he would like to increase the Recreation Department budget to add more employees. He said the town is growing and needs more investment in recreation fields. He said there are more people, more sports, and more needs than ever.
“We need these fields to support the kids,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.