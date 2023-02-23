Repairs at Whipple Field
Local 57 Operating Engineers are donating work to regrade and resurface the ball fields at Whipple Fields, including reseeding the grass. From left, are Recreation Director Robert Caine, Town Councilor John Tassoni, and Local 57 President James White.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

SMITHFIELD – All five ball parks at Whipple Field are being graded, filled and seeded free of charge and in time for spring baseball and softball season, thanks to the help of Local 57 Operating Engineers, the Recreation Department and Smithfield Town Councilor John Tassoni.

Tassoni said he promised to improve recreational opportunities as part of his campaign, and he is coming through on his promises. Work began last week on the fields, and will be done by spring, Tassoni said.

