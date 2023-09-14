SMITHFIELD – Already popular with locals and Giuseppe’s Pizzeria Bistro customers, Josephine’s Coffee Bar at 19 Smith Ave. is proving to be another win for owners of both establishments, Rachel and Joseph Saltamachia.
Opened a few months ago, Rachel said she always wanted to open a coffee shop to share her family recipes for scones and other bakery items. The shop is named after Rachel’s great-grandmother, a woman she was always told she resembled physically and in characteristics.
She said after seeing the open space available next door to Giuseppe’s, it was the obvious option to expand their business.
For breakfast, Josephine’s menu features toast dressed up with options such as avocado, ricotta, or tapenade, muffins and scones, and hand-rolled bagels. Breakfast sandwiches feature local eggs from Stamp Farm, with options for local bread, and an assortment of meats and vegetables.
Rachel said the muffins, scones, biscotti, and biscuits are family recipes.
“There are a lot of family recipes in our baking. I’ve had them all, so I know they’re good,” she said.
The lunch menu has a pear salad and soup of the day, and classic sandwiches such as an Italian grinder, turkey club, grilled cheese, and BLT. Rachel said there are daily specials as well. She said to check out Josephine’s social pages to see specialty coffees and menu items.
Toast and sandwich bread is made locally as well.
“Everything we can get locally, we do. From Italian sausage to cheddar cheese,” Rachel said.
The coffee is sourced locally from Richard Alan Coffees of Johnston, which the Saltamachias said they used in their restaurant for more than 15 years.
Josephine’s connects to Giuseppe’s and serves cocktails, beer, and wine two nights a week for drinks and desserts. Coffee and cocktails, Rachel said.
So far, Josephine’s is busy with locals and Giuseppe’s regulars, the couple said. They agreed that most customers are familiar faces, and said that is the type of restaurant they want to run.
“People come in and they see someone they know and catch up. It makes the experience that much better. It’s what we want,” Rachel said.
Josephine’s is open Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast and lunch, and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Giuseppe’s is not open during lunch, Joseph said.
He said overflow parking from The Trap North across the street has lessened over the past few weeks. He said when The Trap first opened, patrons would take up parking spaces for his restaurants, leaving Giuseppe’s customers without parking.
Their landlord installed a large plywood sign warning Trap customers that vehicles will be towed. Though the town asked that the sign be removed, Joseph said it seems to be working and they don’t feel the need to remove it.
