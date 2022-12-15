Students join town and school officials for the donation of local author Paul Borrelli’s new book,“The Travels of Edith and Eddie.” Pictured in front, from left: Leo MacDonald, Kairo Smith, Lluvia Colon, Paul Borrelli, Colin Corry, Siana Arias and Sophia Durking. Back row from left: Assistant Supt. Sara Monaco, Principal Paul Barrette, Sen. David Tikoian and Supt. Dawn Bartz.
SMITHFIELD – Go around the world and back in one night on a mission to find ingredients for cookies with Santa’s most adventurous elves in Smithfield’s Paul Borrelli’s new children’s book, “The Travels of Edith and Eddie, Santa’s Most Adventurous Elves.”
“The Travels of Edith and Eddie” follows two elves on a mission to find exotic ingredients around the world for the North Pole head chef, Uncle Whisk. The elves use their imagination to power a magic sleigh to visit countries around the world while finding ingredients for new cookies.
The book includes recipes for the cookies using exotic ingredients like fennel and vanilla.
Inspiration for “The Travels of Edith and Eddie” came when Borrelli was working an event with his business, Borrelli Event Services of North Providence, and employed his battery-operated sleigh in 2017. Borrelli said several children had questions about the sleigh.
“One child asked me how it runs, and I said it was a magic sleigh run by your imagination,” Borrelli said.
He said he employed his nieces and nephews to act as elves for the event, and when children asked the elves’ names, he quickly came up with Edith and Eddie.
“I couldn’t tell you why I said that but it’s what I said and it stuck,” Borrelli said.
From there, Borrelli began writing the children’s book with the help of his wife, Lucille and daughter, Laura. He said while he had the idea of the pair of elves riding a battery-operated sleigh that was directed by imagination, Borrelli said he wasn’t sure how to make the story complete.
“My wife said it’s a nice story but why are they going around the world? What’s the purpose? That’s why we have wives,” Borrelli said.
Borrelli said the idea of Uncle Whisk came next, and gave the elves the purpose for traveling the world.
“I wanted children to learn about the world while enjoying a nice Christmas story,” Borrelli said.
Next, Borrelli worked with local illustrators trying to find the right fit for Edith and Eddie. He finally landed on Rhode Island School of Design student Ted DiLucia, who Borrelli said gave the pair the perfect personalities.
The Borrellis worked on the book for two years before publishing it with Stillwater River Publications.
Borrelli said he will continue to write about Edith and Eddie, and give them more missions to collect ingredients for Uncle Whisk.
Last week, Borrelli ran into state Sen. David Tikoian at a winter market. Tikoian quickly fell in love with the story and purchased five copies of the book for each of the Smithfield elementary schools and its libraries.
Tikoian said he was honored to be a small part of making sure the book is another resource available to public schools and libraries. He said he read the book and cookie recipes in the back, and he is anxious for his family to bake some of the cookies.
“Given the subject matter of the book and the spirit of the Christmas holiday season, this opportunity couldn’t have been more perfectly aligned. It just seemed meant to be,” Tikoian said
Tikoain and Borrelli met with School Supt. Dawn Bartz, assistant Supt. Sara Monaco, and Old County Road Elementary School Principal Paul Barrette last Friday for the donation.
“We appreciate the donation and Borrelli’s work, and Tikoian for always supporting our schools,” Bartz said.
“The Travels of Edith and Eddie” is available to check out at Smithfield Elementary Schools, the Greenville Public Library and the East Smithfield Library. It can be purchased online at Barnes and Noble, Amazon and Stillwater River Publications.
