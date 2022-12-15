Book donation at Old County Road School library
Buy Now

Students join town and school officials for the donation of local author Paul Borrelli’s new book, “The Travels of Edith and Eddie.” Pictured in front, from left: Leo MacDonald, Kairo Smith, Lluvia Colon, Paul Borrelli, Colin Corry, Siana Arias and Sophia Durking. Back row from left: Assistant Supt. Sara Monaco, Principal Paul Barrette, Sen. David Tikoian and Supt. Dawn Bartz.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

SMITHFIELD – Go around the world and back in one night on a mission to find ingredients for cookies with Santa’s most adventurous elves in Smithfield’s Paul Borrelli’s new children’s book, “The Travels of Edith and Eddie, Santa’s Most Adventurous Elves.”

“The Travels of Edith and Eddie” follows two elves on a mission to find exotic ingredients around the world for the North Pole head chef, Uncle Whisk. The elves use their imagination to power a magic sleigh to visit countries around the world while finding ingredients for new cookies.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.