LINCOLN — Just shy of 95 years old, Zak Nassaney is still cutting hair at his Lincoln salon.
“When I was 17, I started cutting hair in the Navy,” he said, pointing to a black-and-white framed photograph that shows a younger version of Nassaney working on the ship.
He hasn’t stopped since, and still sees a rotation of about seven regular customers by appointment at Zaks Hair Salon on Front Street.
His oldest client is 101 years old. Another has been seeing Nassaney for haircuts for more than 50 years.
“It’s in my genes,” he said of his profession, noting that his mother’s brother was a barber in Syria.
After his time in the Navy, the Central Falls native took a brief break from cutting hair to work as a jewelry polisher at Swank Inc. in Attleboro, Mass.
“When I turned 35, I wanted to do what I wanted to do … what I felt like doing,” he said. He followed his calling to be a barber, attending school in Boston for six months to learn the trade.
He worked his entire first year for no pay at a Central Falls salon before purchasing the space from the owner in 1964. He worked there, at the first Zaks location at the corner of Dexter and Hunt streets, for 35 years.
He transitioned easily from military-style haircuts to everyday styles, and was even one of 15 Rhode Island barbers to participate in a training on longer hairstyles during the Beatles craze of the 1960s.
The second Zaks salon opened off Old Louisquisset Pike, which became Nassaney’s home base for another 15 years before the business moved to its current location on Front Street.
In the meantime, Nassaney and his wife Lillian, who met through their church, raised four children — James, Kim, Anthony and Paul — together in Pawtucket. They were together for 66 years until Lillian’s passing at age 89 in October.
Lillian worked as a travel agent, providing the couple the opportunity to take trips to various places around the world together.
Both James and Paul followed in their father’s footsteps and now work as barbers at Zaks Hair Salon. It’s in their genes, too. Their mother’s father was also a barber.
“It’s beautiful working with the family,” Nassaney said. “It’s a pleasure. I enjoy working with them.”
His sons said the salon is physical and mental therapy for their father.
Nassaney, who will turn 95 on Dec. 15, said he hasn’t considered retirement, since “there’s still so much work to do.”
The lifelong relationships he has with his clients make it hard to walk away.
“It’s a marriage,” he said. He’s honed his listening skills over the years. “We share each other’s confession.”
“I used to say: If I talk first, you get a free haircut,” he added with a chuckle. “We get along good.”
Asked about the secret to staying active and independent at age 94, Nassaney silently stood and pulled a string of rosary beads from his pocket. They belonged to his late wife.
“I say my rosary,” he said. “I use them every day. Every day. And the whole time, I’m holding her.”
