PROVIDENCE – Attorney General Peter Neronha has announced that a Scituate man has been charged in Providence County Superior Court with multiple animal cruelty offenses stemming from his alleged mistreatment of a pet beagle that was left in his care last August and September.
Robert Nolette Jr., a 23-year-old local boxer with a substantial social media following, stands accused of burning his girlfriend's dog.
On July 26, Neronha and his team charged Nolette with three counts of maliciously wounding an animal.
Last Sept. 20, the owner of an 8-year-old female beagle mix named Coco brought the dog to a local animal hospital after returning to her home in Scituate and discovering that Coco was having difficulty breathing and had lacerations on her body.
Following an examination, a veterinarian diagnosed Coco with multiple rib fractures, subcutaneous emphysema, and multiple lacerations and abrasions that required emergency veterinary care to stabilize her. The veterinarian expressed that the injuries appeared to be the result of intentional trauma.
It is alleged that later that day, members of the Scituate Police Department and the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals initiated an investigation into the alleged mistreatment of Coco and learned that Coco was in the care of the owner's then-boyfriend, Nolette, at the time she sustained her injuries. It is alleged that investigators learned that Coco had also been brought to an animal hospital in August for emergency treatment for rib fractures after the dog was left alone in the care of Nolette.
On Sept. 22, a Sixth Division District Court Judge granted investigators’ request for an arrest warrant for the defendant, who surrendered himself three days later.
It is alleged that during a follow-up care visit, a veterinarian diagnosed that Coco’s lacerations were second- and third-degree thermal burns covering approximately 40 percent of her body.
Nolette is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Oct. 11 in Providence County Superior Court.
