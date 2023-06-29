CUMBERLAND – Like many motorists who drive through the intersection of Diamond Hill Road and Nate Whipple Highway, Anastasia Kaufman says she was sick of looking at its overgrown grass and often unkempt appearance.
She decided to do something about it, approaching Steve Cascione, adopt-a-road coordinator with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and previous ABC6 meteorologist, about adopting a corner here and another one at the corner of Mendon Road and Pound Road.
Cascione, who told her there has not been such a new request in a long time, approved it, and Kaufman got to work, partnering with Jason Pinto, of Level Acres Farm in Attleboro, who donated $600 worth of plants along with another $400 to beautify the spots.
They spent all afternoon on June 19 first hacking with machetes and then tilling the ground and placing plants, and adding soil and mulch. Bernie Newberg, Adam Rizzo, and Kaufman’s husband, Brian, all joined in, and Kaufman said she also invested significant dollars herself. She added a sign with her name and business, “Anastasia, RE/MAX Town & Country.”
Diamond Hill and Nate Whipple are both state roads, and RIDOT is responsible for overall upkeep.
Kaufman said she’s hoping their effort will encourage others to also do something similar, saying she thinks the whole town could look better if more people take small steps.
“There are so many cute corners,” she said.
RIDOT has multiple programs under its Clean Rhodes Program overseen by Cascione, including daily cleanup events, Adopt-A-Spot, Adopt-A-HIghway, and Adopt-A-Road (find more at www.dot.ri.gov/projects/CleanRhodes/).
“Create your own little paradise on a corner, a strip on a right of way, or a traffic triangle. Then plant your plants and put your company or organization’s name right on it,” states the RIDOT site.
Signage is not to exceed 18 inches by 24 inches, and must not obstruct sight distance. It should simply state “Rhode Island Department of Transportation Adopt-A-Spot” and the name of the adoptee, with no phone numbers, graphics or other information permitted.
The program does not come with a fee to RIDOT.
Kaufman said her husband will be doing a lot of the maintenance going forward, including trying to keep the spots mowed and watered. She said anyone else is free to join in, and she’s hoping to perhaps partner with the local fire department on watering and get other groups, such as gardening clubs involved.
This is only one of the four corners at the Diamond Hill/Nate Whipple intersection, she said, and she chose it because it was the one that was the most clear of signage and other objects.
The timing is good because it’s just before the town’s Fourth of July parade, she said, so hopefully many people will notice the difference.
At the other adopted location, she said a neighbor came out because they thought they were selling something at first, she said, but was happy to learn what they were there for.
