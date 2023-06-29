Adopt-A-Spot
Jason Pinto and Anastasia Kaufman stand in front of their Adopt-A-Spot project at Nate Whipple Highway and Diamond Hill Road.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

CUMBERLAND – Like many motorists who drive through the intersection of Diamond Hill Road and Nate Whipple Highway, Anastasia Kaufman says she was sick of looking at its overgrown grass and often unkempt appearance.

She decided to do something about it, approaching Steve Cascione, adopt-a-road coordinator with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and previous ABC6 meteorologist, about adopting a corner here and another one at the corner of Mendon Road and Pound Road.

