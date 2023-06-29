NORTH SMITHFIELD — Contracted textile conservator Maria Vazquez has been spending her time restoring the Dorr Flag, a valuable piece of Slatersville history.
The Dorr Rebellion, which took place in Rhode Island from 1841 to 1842, marked the efforts of lower and middle class male residents to secure their own right to vote. State law at the time required at least $134 worth of property in order to vote, which left out many agricultural and mill workers, including those living in the northern part of the state.
Thomas Dorr, a Providence resident, with the help of Dr. Metcalf Marsh of Slatersville, ratified their own constitution while expanding white, male suffrage. Although they marched unsuccessfully in Providence in an attempt to secure their cause, Dorr’s reforms were incorporated into a new state constitution adopted in 1843.
“This flag has been a wonderful challenge for me,” Vazquez told The Breeze. The flag, which now consists of two pieces that were later sewn together, has seen many hands that tried to repair its loose stitching and tattered paint over the years, according to Vazquez.
Vazquez was approached by North Smithfield’s President of the Heritage Association, Rich Keene after he had seen her previous work. Vazquez said Keene knew how historically valuable and cherished that flag was by the town, and wanted to make sure that it was properly conserved.
On the flag, there were already large areas of loss in the painted area, and lots of cracking and fractures of the paint and silk.
Vazquez has been a conservator at the Varnum Memorial Armory in East Greenwich for the past five years, and has been vice president for the past year. She also has her masters degree in textile conservation from the University of Rhode Island, and twenty years of experience in the textile field.
“I realize that there are a great many small museums that can’t afford a conservator, but have so many questions and needs, so I try to offer my knowledge and advice to small museums and historical societies whenever I’m asked,” she said.
Vasquez said that it’s a very rewarding endeavor as she knows that every item that is stored properly or moved out of the sunlight will be around for educational purposes for many more decades to come.
So far, when restoring the Dorr flag, the biggest challenge has been conserving the painted area of the flag. According to Vazquez, someone had previously tried to tape the edges together as well as stitch the edges.
But when that failed, both of those methods have just caused more damage to the painted area. Tape and residue was left behind in the process, and Vazquez said that adding acetone to successfully remove the adhesive did not react to the paint.
“The old stitching they used to try to keep edges of the painted design together was then removed, but those holes are unfortunately permanent, which is why the technique isn’t done,” she said.
She added that she needs to to flatten the flag out as it has been warped over time from humidity and those broken edges being rolled and/or folded for storage.
Vazquez has been stabilizing the images of the Eagle with Japanese tissue, then adhering to the tissue with wheat paste. The wheat paste is water soluble and leaves no residue when removed, according to Vazquez.
“After all of that was done, which was like thirty hours worth of work, I painted an infill for the area of loss, based on another flag by the same maker which is intact at the Rhode Island Historical Society,” she said.
Although Vazquez still has some work to do, she said she can’t wait to see the finished product.
“These pieces of history are great because they state loudly and clearly, the opinions of the individuals fighting for their freedoms in our past, and it’s because of them that we have the voting rights, and freedoms that we do nowadays,” she said.
“It’s very important for these pieces of history to be conserved and maintained by such wonderful historical societies as this one,” she added.
