LINCOLN – The Lincoln Town Council has taken a strong stance against a series of fair housing bills before the General Assembly.
“They take away the power of local control,” said Councilor TJ Russo, who has been working with the town solicitor to draft a formal resolution in opposition to a list of Senate and House bills.
“There are some good ones,” he said of the bills, but others that they’ve identified as potentially “detrimental” to the town.
On Tuesday the council voted unanimously to pass a resolution opposing Senate bills S2340, S2623 and S2636, along with House bills H7942, H7945 and H7949. Further, they urged the General Assembly to understand that the proposed bills would spell trouble for Lincoln.
For example, Russo said Lincoln currently requires residents to sign an affidavit for their in-law apartments to ensure the units are occupied by family members. If one of the bills passes, he said “in-law” apartments could count as affordable housing, and that they’d be open to people outside of the family.
TJ said they’re okay with the affordable housing piece. “To that, we say great,” he commented – but ditching the family requirement … not so great.
Another of the proposed bills would make it “very difficult” for the town to deny an application for a cluster development. House bill 6638 and the Senate’s 2340 would prohibit single-family zoning in municipalities including Lincoln.
S 2340 also mandates that so-called “middle housing” (duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, “cottage clusters” (4 detached housing units per-acre with a footprint of less than 900 square feet with a common courtyard) be allowed in residential zones.
Councilors worried about the potential for massive apartment buildings to spring up next to small, single-family homes.
Senator Kallman’s S 2636 requires municipalities like Lincoln to allow for “tiny homes” with less than 600 square feet of living space.
“This bill would change your zoning ordinance. In fact, it would change many of your residential neighborhoods if approved,” said Solicitor Tony DeSisto.
The council resolution states that the proposed bills will “erode the traditional and long-standing ability for cities and towns to effectively plan and regulate land use in their communities and effectively eliminate the local public’s voice in land use decisions.”
“If these bills are enacted into law, local communities will be unable to provide adequate public utilities such as water and sewer, or to ensure necessary public safety services due to the increased density, and the inability to regulate inappropriate density,” the resolution continues.
In addition to the aforementioned bills, the council is opposing the following:
H 7940, establishing a deputy secretary of commerce for housing, effective July 1, 2022. This is the “Housing Czar” bill, DeSisto said.
H 7945, a bill expanding the membership of the State Housing Appeals Boards and mandating inclusion of realtors or developers without expanding the number of municipal representatives.
H 7949, which councilors said “places the burden of proof on municipalities, and additional standards to meet that burden on municipalities on appeals to the State Housing Appeals Board.”
Of the 11 proposed bills, DeSisto said some could be beneficial, but many “have the potential to fundamentally alter the current character of the town of Lincoln.”
