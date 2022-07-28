NORTH SMITHFIELD/WOONSOCKET – Elected officials in North Smithfield and Woonsocket have unanimously passed measures allowing local voters to decide on the sale of marijuana where they live.

North Smithfield Town Councilor Paul Vadenais, at a July 18 meeting, made the motion to put the question on the November ballot, explaining beforehand that the council didn’t need to take any action, but now that the state has legalized cannabis, if North Smithfield doesn’t give voters the chance to vote up or down, the community would lose the right to say no, and sales of “cannabis, gummies, and all that other fun stuff” would automatically be allowed, said Vadenais.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.