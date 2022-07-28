NORTH SMITHFIELD/WOONSOCKET – Elected officials in North Smithfield and Woonsocket have unanimously passed measures allowing local voters to decide on the sale of marijuana where they live.
North Smithfield Town Councilor Paul Vadenais, at a July 18 meeting, made the motion to put the question on the November ballot, explaining beforehand that the council didn’t need to take any action, but now that the state has legalized cannabis, if North Smithfield doesn’t give voters the chance to vote up or down, the community would lose the right to say no, and sales of “cannabis, gummies, and all that other fun stuff” would automatically be allowed, said Vadenais.
Numerous other communities are completing this process now, he noted, having to wait after the General Assembly passed legislation legalizing recreational marijuana use in late May and needing to hold a vote on a resolution by early August.
If North Smithfield goes the cannabis-by-default route, the town loses say on regulating it, said Vadenais.
In Woonsocket, Councilor John Ward gave a similar explanation, saying if the city or council chose not to put the question on the ballot, they would automatically be obligated to authorize licenses to sell marijuana in the city and could not prohibit sales.
“This allows voters to opt out,” he said.
Solicitor John DeSimone said that if voters didn’t pass cannabis measures, there would still be some ability to employ some restrictions, such as on zoning, but putting the issue on the ballot allows voters to decide yes or no.
Ward also noted that any community allowing cannabis sales also enjoys the benefit of receiving its share of a 3-percent sales tax from sales.
