NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Town Council last week approved new voting maps that leave all three town districts as they were previously, but move some voters to new voting precincts.
Council members ultimately decided to leave districts alone, setting aside draft options for shifting some boundaries from the Timmons Group consulting firm.
The changes, however, allow the town to reduce overall voting precincts from 16 to 13, said Denise Vasques, acting director of the Board of Canvassers.
New General Assembly maps, previously approved at the state level, give Senate President Dominick Ruggerio almost all of North Providence. His returning opponent, Lenny Cioe, has criticized the plans as gerrymandering out the Providence portions of the district that Cioe previously won.
Sens. Stephen Archambault and Thomas Paolino still represent small portions of North Providence, but Sens. Donna Nesselbush, in District 15, and Frank Ciccone, in District 7, no longer represent any of the town, noted Vasques.
On the House side, Reps. William O’Brien, Arthur Corvese and Raymond Hull all still represent portions of the town, with lines largely unchanged, said Vasques.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.