SMITHFIELD – Smithfield will see a new creamery at 3 Commerce St. in Greenville after the Demirgioglu siblings opted to go for the sweet spot in their newest business venture.
Opening March 25, the Country Creamery will serve hard and soft-serve ice cream with indoor and outdoor seating. The shop will also feature all the favorites, including milkshakes, banana splits, and sundaes, including 24 Hersey Ice Cream flavors, sorbet, sherbet and frozen yogurt.
All can be served in cups, sugar cones or waffle cones.
Issa Demirgioglu, as well as his sister Sariye, brother Binyamen, and father Akim, joined up to bring the new shop to Greenville. Akim, Issa and Siraye run Akim’s Tailoring and Dry Cleaning at 3 Commerce St., while Binyamen runs American Martial Arts in the same plaza.
The three said they were hoping for another easy business to run that brings something needed to the area. Issa said the business will hire high school and college students for seasonal work, while the owners will go back and forth between businesses.
“We thought it would be a nice, family-run establishment we could all run beside our other businesses,” Issa said.
Country Creamery will feature indoor and outdoor umbrella seating with a country farm aesthetic.
Binyamen said the plan is to keep prices low, as everyone is struggling with inflation.
“We’re trying to be on the more affordable side and to keep costs as low as we can,” Binyamen said.
For now, Issa said Country Creamery will be open seasonally until October or November, but could open year-round if warranted.
The grand opening is on March 25 at noon, with hours of operation Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
