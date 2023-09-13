PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket resident Angela Suffoletto and her family lost their home and everything in it to a fire four years ago. Back then, Suffoletto found herself leaning on the resources available at her youngest son’s school, Winters Elementary, to make sure they didn’t go hungry. Thanks to the Pawtucket Backpackers program, she said, the family made it through and remained fed.

With student food insecurity continuing to rise, the Pawtucket Backpackers program has made its mission clear, delivering 9,000 backpacks full of food to area schools, which includes food items weighing more than 55,000 pounds.

