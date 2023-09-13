PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket resident Angela Suffoletto and her family lost their home and everything in it to a fire four years ago. Back then, Suffoletto found herself leaning on the resources available at her youngest son’s school, Winters Elementary, to make sure they didn’t go hungry. Thanks to the Pawtucket Backpackers program, she said, the family made it through and remained fed.
With student food insecurity continuing to rise, the Pawtucket Backpackers program has made its mission clear, delivering 9,000 backpacks full of food to area schools, which includes food items weighing more than 55,000 pounds.
The nonprofit program was originally established to provide supplemental food to students on weekends and holidays, and there are no signs of it stopping soon. Last year, the program served 307 students in the district.
Suffoletto’s 10-year-old autistic son was one of those students along with her 16-year-old son. But the tough times didn’t end for them there. Suffoletto’s husband, the sole earner for the family, died unexpectedly 10 months ago, and Suffoletto and her sons faced hunger again.
“Backpackers has been a lifesaver for us,” she said. “The cost of food has gone up so much. What used to cost me $100 or $150 a week is now doubled or more, so every little bit helps.”
Suffoletto said the family usually ends up with two bags with a random assortment of groceries helping them get through the week.
Most of the food the program gets comes from the food bank and includes items such as apple sauce, oatmeal, and non-perishable items such as pasta and tomato sauce. The program also provides bulk offerings of cereal, pancake mix, stew, chili, and peanut butter.
Joanne Bonollo, School Committee member and founder of Pawtucket Backpackers, said that in 2018 about $5,000 was spent on food purchases for the program, which spiked to $8,600 in 2019. This year, a total of $5,821 has been spent on food so far.
“The demand has definitely grown,” Bonollo said.
The program’s newest endeavor is making food available where families can pick out items for free from a cart or table set up at the schools. This year, Bonollo said she hopes to start distributing food on Sept. 27.
The process for students to get a bag of food is simple, they just need to get in contact with a school social worker, guidance counselor, or school nurse and let them know that they are interested.
Suffoletto spoke with staff at Winters Elementary who signed her up for Backpackers when her youngest son was in kindergarten after the fire.
“Mrs. San Martino and Mrs. Surmeian are incredible human beings,” Suffoletto said. “I could not say enough good things about those two women.”
The program, said Bonollo, has also provided supplemental food to students in homeless shelters. She said almost all Pawtucket schools are participating, with Agnes Little Elementary seeing the most participation.
“At the end of last year, Agnes Little got 80 bags, Winters got 60 bags, Baldwin got 45 bags, Fallon got 40 bags, Goff got 15 bags, Curvin-McCabe got 10 bags, Potter-Burns got three bags, Tolman got two bags, and Shea got five bags,” she said.
Bonollo said most high school students facing hunger don’t get involved with the program because they don’t want their friends to know, but she said arrangements can be made for families to pick up the bags rather than sending them home with students.
For Suffoletto and her boys, asking for help has never been easy but it was necessary during their hard times. “You can’t let pride get in the way when the resources are there and they are there for a reason,” she said.
“A lot of people look down at those who utilize these programs but that’s why these programs are here, to help through hard times,” she added. “Who cares what anyone else thinks, it’s your family and you need to provide for them.”
Once bags are assembled, it is determined at the school level which students get a backpack of food to take home.
“We work with social workers, school nurses and community school coordinators and they determine who gets bags,” Bonollo said.
“We’re grateful for a lot of people.”
The Suffoletto family said they are forever grateful to Pawtucket Backpackers for everything they’ve done for them.
“You can’t be afraid to ask for help,” Suffoletto said. “I think all schools should have this, since every town and city has people in need.”
