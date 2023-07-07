BURRILLVILLE – Ken Hopkins of Burrillville has been climbing the tower of First Universalist Church every week since 1976 to wind the clock.
First Universalist Church of Burrillville, which was built in 1886 and renovated in 1933 by Austin T. Levy, has a special importance to the Hopkins family, according to Ken’s daughter, Kerry.
Her dad has been the janitor at the church since 1976, and Kerry’s grandmother had attended the church since she was a little girl in Sunday school and was the treasurer well into her 90s, until Kerry took over in 2017. Her parents were also married there.
“Over the years, the parish had started dying down, and my Aunt Kathy decided to be the lay minister,” said Kerry. However, when Kathy Hopkins died in 2016, the church no longer offered services, and Ken was no longer paid for his duties.
First Universalist Church of Burrillville, 134 Harrisville Main St., Harrisville, is one of three Universalist churches left in the state.
Kerry Hopkins said she knew her family had to keep the church open. With the help of her father and her aunt, Betty Mencucci, president of the Burrillville Historical & Preservation Society, they’ve done everything they can to preserve and find uses for the church within the community.
“In the last two years, we had a vendor fair, that’s a big success, and I started doing yoga in the church on the first Monday of the month,” said Hopkins.
In addition to the community being able to use the church for different events, the family holds a chicken dinner fundraiser each year that raises up to $5,000 to pay for different expenses.
Hopkins told The Breeze that though they no longer have a congregation, they do have a small dedicated group of volunteers who are doing everything they can to keep this history within the town of Burrillville.
The next biggest project that the family is tasked with, according to Hopkins, is replacing the chimney, which could be a big cost.
Donations can be made on Venmo, @Kerry-Hopkins (FirstUnivChurch). The church is having a yard sale on Saturday, Aug 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the link to the Aug. 26 chicken dinner fundraiser, with an option to just make a donation, is FirstUniversalistChickenDinner.eventbrite.com
Great piece of northern RI history! Even better candle-light vigil around Christmas time too! Please help save this church, donate.
