FOSTER – Amid high egg prices and plenty of people considering whether to build their own backyard chicken coops, Eli Berkowitz, owner of Rhode Island’s largest chicken and egg farm, says he’s doing his best to keep prices as low as possible.
Berkowitz’s Little Rhody Farms is off of Cucumber Hill Road in Foster that has approximately 44,000 chickens at a given time. The chickens are caged, which Berkowitz said is part of the reason he is not producing as many eggs as in previous years.
“We’ve been cutting orders in order to meet demands,” he said.
Little Rhody Farms sells eggs to many local grocery stores, including Dave’s Market, Brigido’s, Shore’s, Stop & Shop, Shaw’s, Market Basket and others, and the eggs have been found to be significantly cheaper of late than other brands.
Rhode Island previously passed legislation that will force chicken farmers to have free-range chickens, which can be indoors or outdoors depending on the facility, as long as the chickens are not in individual cages.
That switch, which needs to be completed by June 2026, forced Berkowitz to begin lowering the number of chickens in his facility to potentially switch his facility from caged to indoor at some point. He said the switch could cost more than $1 million, and his banks are laughing him out of the door when he’s asking for a loan.
Berkowitz said the bird flu has everything to do with high prices. He said the worst days of his life occurred in 2002 when the bird flu hit his farm. He had to kill every chicken, clean his facility, and start from scratch.
“I lost thousands of chickens, thousands of dollars, it was an ugly time in my life,” Berkowitz said.
That same bird flu, or avian influenza, is traveling across the U.S. now, Berkowitz said. The bird flu spreads among wild birds, such as turkeys, ducks and geese, and infects domestic birds, such as chickens, through droppings. Berkowitz said chickens have no immune defense against the bird flu, and so they die. Once infected, entire stocks need to be culled.
In 2015, when the bird flu spread across the country, it was a short-lived epidemic that died off when the season changed, Berkowitz said. This time around, the disease is staying.
“This past year, it never really went away,” he said, calling it “the perfect storm” for an egg shortage.
“The fear is that the bird flu will never go away,” he said.
It caused many large companies to lose a large portion of egg-producing chickens. To Berkowitz, the bird flu combined with other factors to create a massive shortage, which created the price increase. He said there were shortages before the holidays, but combined with the holiday season and the still-present bird flu, there remains a shortage of eggs.
“It’s killed millions of birds. Millions,” he said.
Berkowitz said there is a revolving door of chickens in all chicken farms. From hatching to the time for laying eggs takes about 17 weeks. His chicks are raised off-site at a facility in the south to prevent the possibility of disease spread.
From 6 months old and beyond, chickens lay an egg every 26 hours, approximately, or 290 eggs per year. Berkowitz said happy, healthy chickens lay good quality eggs for about 110 weeks before they are no longer cost-effective.
Most birds aged out of egg-laying will go to make soups or pet food, he said.
“My mom always said egg-laying chickens make the best soup. There may not be a lot of meat there, but what is there is good soup,” he said.
Berkowitz said he tries to keep Little Rhody Farms eggs as inexpensive as possible, but said it is difficult with the increased costs of feed, packaging and shipping.
Little Rhody Farms began in 1955 when his German immigrant father decided to purchase farmland in Foster to make a living for his family. When he fell ill in the 1980s, Berkowitz took over the farm. Now, he is considering if he will be able to continue egg farming should the legislature’s restrictions on caged chickens persist.
Berkowitz said his system of caged hens is tried and trusted. From production to distribution, eggs are often not handled by hand. On his farm with a staff of 20 employees, he said the majority of the work involves ensuring the chickens are happy and healthy.
“Happy and healthy chickens produce eggs. If they were not healthy, we wouldn’t be in business,” he said.
This week, Sen. Jack Reed urged federal regulators at the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate price gouging by large egg producers. According to his news release, Cal-Maine Foods controls 20 percent of the egg market, with the top four largest producers owning a third of the nation’s 344 million egg-laying hens.
“At a time when consumers are being asked to pay more than double the price for a dozen eggs over last year, Cal-Maine’s gross profit jumped tenfold from one 26-week period in 2021 to the same period in 2022,” it stated.
According to the release, while national egg prices increase, local Rhode Island producers are not increasing the cost for consumers to purchase a dozen eggs. Reed said buying local eggs has many benefits to public health, the local economy, the environment, and the hens.
Berkowitz reminded people of the old truth that “brown eggs are local eggs, and local eggs are fresh.”
As for backyard farm stands selling eggs, he said he feels it is becoming cost-prohibitive to sell eggs at only $3 per dozen. He said feed is expensive and chickens are cheap but not free. By the time there are a dozen eggs, it may not be worth it to sell them, he said, adding that farm stands do not have to abide by food safety standards.
“The dollars and cents do not add up,” he said.
Berkowitz said when the bird flu hits farms, the repercussions are felt in consumer wallets. Though he wouldn’t call it price gouging, Berkowitz said he anticipates that egg prices will start to drop soon, as farms begin to bounce back.
He is known for making donations to the Rhode Island Food Bank and other organizations in need of eggs.
For now, Berkowitz said he’s taking every precaution necessary to eliminate any bird flu contamination. He said he keeps visitors to a minimum, and only distributes eggs through companies with no other stops at chicken farms.
While trends are going toward cage-free or organic eggs, he said as prices rise, consumers are more likely to pick the cheapest option.
“That’s us. We keep prices as low as we can to help the consumer. These are commodities that people need, and I understand the budget crunch,” he said.
