LINCOLN – A local man was being hailed as a hero after he died trying to help people in distress on the Wenscott Reservoir.
Searchers on Monday afternoon located the body of a man who drowned in the reservoir that touches parts of Lincoln, North Providence and Smithfield, pulling him from the water shortly after 1 p.m. The victim, who disappeared beneath the water’s surface due to exhaustion as he tried to help people in a capsized canoe, was identified as 46-year-old Javier Rivera, of Woonsocket.
Lincoln police said they responded on July 9 at around 7 p.m. for the report of an apparent drowning of a man who attempted to help people out on the water.
Upon arrival at the scene, an incident command was immediately established, and the Lincoln Police Department began working closely with members from the North Providence Police Department. Fire departments from both jurisdictions responded as well, and Limerock Fire Chief Timothy Walsh took over as incident commander.
Throughout the night, responders conducted an extensive search of the water and the surrounding wooded area, and these efforts continued into Monday. Searches were conducted by the Rhode Island State Police Marine Unit.
“Regrettably, the body of the individual involved was discovered on July 10, 2023, at approximately 1:35 p.m.,” stated a release.
Based on preliminary investigations, there was no indication of foul play associated with what officials were calling a tragic incident. Eyewitnesses reported observing Rivera swimming about 200 yards before succumbing to exhaustion and disappearing beneath the water’s surface.
“The Lincoln Police Department wishes to extend its deepest condolences to the family and friends affected by this heartbreaking loss,” stated the release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. We would also like to express our gratitude to the witnesses who provided valuable information to aid in the investigation as well as the other members of the police and fire services for their assistance.”
It adds, “The Lincoln Police Department will continue to work diligently to gather additional information and conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Further updates will be provided as they become available.”
North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi earlier said he was sitting with the family of the drowning victim. Lombardi assured them that searchers would do everything possible to find the man.
According to the mayor shortly before the discovery, the search was moving more toward the Smithfield portion of the reservoir from the Lincoln section. The Wenscott Reservoir generally descends to about 13 feet deep.
The search was temporarily suspended Monday morning due to heavy rains.
