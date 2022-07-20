GLOCESTER – When a tractor-trailer truck took the turn onto Pound Road too close and knocked off a corner of the historic animal pound that gave the road its name, Willis Leonard took it upon himself to repair the stone walls before time and weather could cause more damage.

Leonard, who lives in Glocester, said the pound is the reason why he took up masonry as a hobby in the first place. He recalls him and his buddies using the pound as a hideout as children when throwing snowballs at cars.

