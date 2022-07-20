GLOCESTER – When a tractor-trailer truck took the turn onto Pound Road too close and knocked off a corner of the historic animal pound that gave the road its name, Willis Leonard took it upon himself to repair the stone walls before time and weather could cause more damage.
Leonard, who lives in Glocester, said the pound is the reason why he took up masonry as a hobby in the first place. He recalls him and his buddies using the pound as a hideout as children when throwing snowballs at cars.
“We’d throw them and then run inside the pound to hide from cars,” Leonard said.
One day, Leonard said, their luck ran out when they hit a state trooper’s vehicle with a snowball. The trooper stopped, backed up, and went into the pound where the boys were hiding.
“He yelled at us. We never did that again,” Leonard said.
The historic stone pound is older than this country’s government, Leonard said. Built in 1748 by Andrew Brown, the structure remained intact for almost 275 years before the truck hit it. Its walls are approximately 3 feet wide and 6 feet tall, topped with large capstones, some weighing thousands of pounds, which was a feat of engineering for the time, Leonard said.
Standing inside the large enclosure, Leonard points to hand-drilled holes that fit the original metal gate.
“That’s why I love this place so much. The stonework is done so well, it’s still holding up,” he said.
Leonard points to the walls of the pound that are still perfectly straight, with no visible damage aside from what was done by the truck. He sighs at the sight of scratches caused by the accident along some cornerstones.
“It broke my heart to see it like that,” he said.
After years of admiring the stonework here, Leonard noticed the fallen stones the day after the accident on June 23. He spoke to workers at Town Hall, who said the Highway Department would repair the wall.
“I couldn’t let that happen. I know how to do it, and I will do it right,” Leonard said.
After placing as many stones as he could by hand, he reached out for help lifting the larger capstones in place from the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 57.
“I went as far as I could,” Leonard said.
Russell Amato, of Local 57, who lives in Glocester down the road from the pound, said they were able to do the work for free. Amato said he and his co-worker Steve Rogers were happy to help preserve Glocester history.
“Glocester is rich in history. This is something we’re glad to do,” he said.
The pound is claimed to be the oldest extant pound in America, and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1970.
“He would corral any stray animals wandering around town, and the owners could walk on down to his house to bail them out. If they didn’t pick it up after 10 days, Brown would auction the animals off,” Leonard said.
Leonard said Glocester had a large number of sheep, though he imagines all sorts of livestock were held in the pound. Brown would water and feed the animals daily.
“He would make money, that was his incentive to build this,” Leonard said.
Brown owned a large swath of land in Glocester, and installed the pound as a holding cell for wandering livestock, Leonard said. Brown moved to Glocester from Providence in 1730, where he built his home. He later fought in the Revolutionary War as a private in the 7th Regiment, Rhode Island Continental Army.
Brown also served as the town’s first town clerk and justice of the peace, according to Leonard. Brown’s great-grandfather, Chad Brown, was a co-founder of Providence and a pastor at the First Baptist Church.
Leonard said his next step is to petition the town to put up large stones on the jack-knife turn onto Pound Road off Chopmist Hill Road to prevent similar accidents from happening in the future. He said he’d prefer no thru-trucking on Pound Road, but said large stones guarding the pound will do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.