NORTH PROVIDENCE – Jazmine Geremia says she’s ecstatic. Along with her daughter, 4th-grader Francesca Geremia, fellow McGuire Elementary 5th-grader Javian DeRita recently took the stage at the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket to perform in two separate one-night theater productions as part of their involvement in Stadium’s educational programs.
Geremia has long been a supporter of her daughter’s involvement in theater and said she wants the same for other students and families who long to express themselves outside of music and sports.
Geremia said she finds it “super cool” that two students from the same school in North Providence are doing great things in theater at such young ages, and said she wants to encourage more elementary students and their families to consider theater as an enriching activity to get involved in.
While students in the elementary realm typically get involved in sports or music, Geremia said she finds that there aren’t many opportunities offered for students to get involved with theater on a school level, and she’s hoping to start the conversation within North Providence to bring about more options to local schools.
“With theater, kids get to meet other children with similar interests to flourish skills they didn’t know they had,” she said.
With the range of components that make up theater, including design, writing, acting, and stage work, Geremia said she they’re opportunities for children to learn to express themselves and “continue to grow and also encourage other kids to do it.”
The Stadium Theatre offers several opportunities for elementary students to get involved. Their conservatory for theater education offers multi-week conservatory courses, as well as school vacation theater education programs, school time performances, and full-scale theater productions that elementary school students can get involved in.
Above all, students who get involved with theater establish friendships and camaraderie with their fellow thespians while doing what they enjoy, said Geremia, who emphasized the importance of children being supported in their theatrical aspirations, the way that those young people involved with sports or school band are.
“It’s so important for them to see us give them support in what they do,” she said.
Francesca, who recently played Settler in the Stadium Theatre’s production of “Johnny Appleseed” on March 21, became interested in theater from the age of 3, when her parents began taking her to shows. She has seen “Sesame Street Live” as well as “The Nutcracker,” her favorite show, and her interest now seems to be rooted in costume design, as she now sketches costume dresses and was recently gifted a sewing machine.
“From the moment she saw people on stage, she was curious about how costume changes happen and became aware that there is a lot more than just the children’s side (of theater),” Geremia said.
“She’s taken an interest in multiple aspects, not just performing. She’s had some wonderful teachers who supported here and the students there.”
For McGuire 5th-grader Javian DeRita, who recently played Slim Horse in the Stadium’s production of “The Velveteen Rabbit” on March 22, theater has been a constant pastime that he really enjoys along with his family, and he said there is potential for it to become a career path for him.
“The love of art is important, and to nourish it, we need to give them the support to express themselves in that way, which is beautiful,” Geremia said.
“Those are memorable experiences that your children leave with when they graduate and head to junior high.”
Theater, she said, is “about forming lasting friendships and the confidence it brings, as well as the children’s accomplishments and the commitment to work as a team to bring these stories alive on stage.”
