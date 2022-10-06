L.A. premiere

Alex Martin, left, and Brett Morgan at last month’s Los Angeles premiere of “Moonage Daydream” about famed singer David Bowie.

LOS ANGELES – Alexandre Martin, a Woonsocket native who lived in Burrillville for the latter part of his high school career before pursuing a film career in Los Angeles, played a key behind-the-scenes role in creating “Moonage Daydream,” a documentary film about David Bowie, the late singer who had a style all his own.

Martin told The Breeze by phone that he was “blown away” at how the film came out, having his own “moonage daydream” over the experience of seeing it in the IMAX theater.

