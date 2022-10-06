LOS ANGELES – Alexandre Martin, a Woonsocket native who lived in Burrillville for the latter part of his high school career before pursuing a film career in Los Angeles, played a key behind-the-scenes role in creating “Moonage Daydream,” a documentary film about David Bowie, the late singer who had a style all his own.
Martin told The Breeze by phone that he was “blown away” at how the film came out, having his own “moonage daydream” over the experience of seeing it in the IMAX theater.
The film from “visionary filmmaker Brett Morgen” is a “cinematic odyssey exploring David Bowie’s creative and musical journey,” and has won wide acclaim since its release in September.
“It’s not like any documentary you’ve ever seen before,” said Martin. “It’s more like an immersive experience.”
Viewers won’t see “a lot of talking heads, dates, album names, or song names,” he added.
“We take you on a journey through David’s creative process as an artist and show you his life through the process,” he said.
Martin said he learned so much about Bowie after knowing absolutely nothing about the late songwriter-musician before going into the making of the film. By the end of the film, he said, all he can do is listen to Bowie’s music. Making a film such as this one, said the first assistant editor, you find yourself trying to emulate some of what Bowie did through the creative process.
On what he learned about Bowie that he didn’t know before, Martin said that for all of Bowie’s fame and international renown, he had a lot of insecurities and fears, particularly around showing certain aspects of his creativity, including his paintings.
“He was a lot like the rest of us,” he said. “He always wanted to have that jolt to himself that makes life exciting.”
The film, running two hours and 20 minutes, goes by very quickly, he said, and is “packed wall to wall” with music, animation, and visual stimulation,” the entire film told in his words. Production took almost two years, said Martin, and they had access to the Bowie estate’s entire archival database, which features some 4.5 million individual assets, including photos, video, and audio recordings, “everything in existence” about Bowie, including never-before-seen concert footage. He estimates that about 75 to 80 percent of the film is made up of items never before seen by the public.
Martin, son of Vincent Ward and Nancy Pachomski-Ward, said he tries to get back to Rhode Island as often as he can, loving every chance he has to return to his hometown, or at least once a year for holidays and sometimes during summer as well.
He spent his first two years of high school living in Woonsocket and his last two in Burrillville, moving to Florida for college in 2004. He would eventually drive to L.A. with everything he owned in his Toyota Echo, sharing a one-bedroom roach-infested apartment between five college friends before they eventually upgraded to a two-bedroom apartment.
Martin said he and Morgen have already seen the film together three times, including at last month’s L.A. premiere. He said it was also quite an experience to see the world premiere of the film in France with Morgen back in May.
He said he loves his career in television and film, mostly working in TV to this point on such projects as “Castaways” and “The Explosion Show.” He works periodically on the “Kardashians,” and is also now working on another music documentary about Milli Vanilli and another film.
The career involves so much working in a creative headspace, he said, and despite pressure-filled deadlines, it’s thrilling to work on crafting the audience’s emotional response to something.
