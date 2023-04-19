PAWTUCKET – Local communities should be trusted to manage their own residential development, says Pawtucket City Council President Terry Mercer, and the state shouldn’t be interfering with intrusive mandates.
Mercer this week is again leveling criticism at members of Pawtucket’s General Assembly delegation for signing onto a bill that he says would effectively negate local rules on where certain types of homes can be built, taking away the city’s autonomy.
After unanimously opposing bills last year that would eliminate single-family residential zoning in communities larger than 20,000 people, the Pawtucket City Council is set to consider another resolution opposing the bills, again written by Mercer, at its meeting tonight, April 19.
Mercer said he gets that legislators are trying to think outside the box, but this is, quite plainly, a “terrible bill” that takes away most of the governance on the matter from local communities.
Further, he said, it “hinders the most the basic American dream” for people who struggle and save so they can eventually live on their own without upstairs neighbors, and having the peace of their own yard.
“It’s disappointing that the Pawtucket delegation would jump at submitting this without talking to us first,” he said, adding that this is especially true after submission of last year’s bill prompted similar criticism.
The legislation, which mandates that larger municipalities adopt zoning regulations for middle housing in single-family residential zones, would also impact nearby communities such as North Providence, Central Falls, Smithfield, Cumberland and Lincoln.
“I’m opposed to that, and hopefully the General Assembly does the right thing,” said North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, the president of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns.
The Pawtucket resolution opposes parallel Senate and House bills that “would prohibit single-family residential zoning in the city of Pawtucket” and other communities with populations greater than 20,000 people.
Mercer said if the goal is truly to promote more affordable housing where it isn’t currently, it would make far more sense to have this same law for far less populated communities
The bills require them to amend “their respective carefully crafted comprehensive plans in a stated effort to expand affordable housing in urban areas, reduce homelessness, and reduce the use of automobiles,” it adds, but city officials are “quite confident in the abilities of its thoughtfully appointed Planning and Zoning Boards and its elected officials to establish reasonable zoning ordinances, and, moreover, to create an exceptional, forward-thinking comprehensive plan.”
It adds, “the city of Pawtucket is equally confident in its recent efforts and further abilities to determine how best to expand affordable housing and reduce homelessness within its boundaries, without state interference.”
Those behind the bills are seeking to “unilaterally and disrespectfully usurp the most local and most important of municipal governance,” and the City Council believes the General Assembly should focus its efforts on issues “of statewide impact and refrain from usurping and undermining municipal autonomy guaranteed through the home rule amendment of the Rhode Island Constitution.”
Rep. Karen Alzate, a Democrat in House District 60 who is co-sponsoring the bill on the House side with fellow Rep. Brianna Henries as lead sponsor, said she signed on because “I think it brings up a good point.”
She said Henries and others have spoken to other city leaders who oppose the bills, and they’re willing to work with them to change the bill in a collaborative way to one everyone can be happy with. As Henries explained it, said Alzate, this is more about giving the ability to create multifamily homes “versus getting rid of single-family homes.” She said she understands that members of the City Council and Mayor Donald Grebien’s administration oppose it because they believe it would end single-family neighborhoods, but it wouldn’t.
“It allows for if you wanted to create a three-family next to a single-family,” she said.
She mentioned how Chief of Staff Dylan Zelazo brought up the concern of the owners of single-family homes on larger plots building multifamily homes behind their homes, but that would really come down to a city issue.
Grace Voll, spokesperson for the mayor’s office, said “the administration stands with the council in opposition to this legislation, as we did last year as well. We have expressed the concerns we have with this legislation to the Pawtucket delegation, and we look forward to a positive solution.”
The legislation is also sponsored on the House side by Representatives David Morales, Enrique Sanchez, Jennifer Stewart, and Leonela Felix. It is sponsored on the Senate side by Senators Meghan Kallman, Tiara Mack, and Sam Bell. Other members of the city’s delegation could not be reached for comment.
