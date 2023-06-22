NORTH SMITHFIELD — After spending 21 years as a certified nurse’s assistant, Brenda Ortiz-Allard told The Breeze that she was feeling overworked and underpaid and knew there had to be a better way to devote her energy while also doing what she loved, which is helping people.
“A good friend of mine has told me for years I should go to school for massage and I’ve always said no,” said Ortiz-Allard.
“I had to ask myself why do I say no, and realized it’s because I don’t know enough about it, so I said lets go check it out,” she added.
Ortiz-Allard, resident of North Smithfield, took a tour of the Bancroft School of Massage Therapy in Worcester, and realized immediately that she had found her people and a new path for herself.
After taking their 13 month program, she graduated from the school ready to offer massages to the greater community of North Smithfield.
However, she did not think she would start her own business so soon. Within four months of graduating from the school, Ortiz-Allard opened her own business titled Essential Tranquility Massage LLC right on Eddie Dowling Hwy.
“I actually did not have a plan to open my own business so soon, it was divine timing if you will,” she said.
A friend of Ortiz-Allard who owns Trust the Process, a mental health therapy group in the same building, had reached out to her for the available space. Ortiz-Allard said it was perfect, because mental health and helping people feel better has always been so important to her.
“Massage does wonders for you physically and mentally. I love and believe in what I’m doing and I believe that makes a difference,” she said.
Ortiz-Allard said she works with her clients to discover the best course of action and route to take. She is currently offering Swedish relaxation massages, deep tissue, therapeutic massages, as CBD massages, and an essential oil pick-me-up massage. She also loves to incorporate cupping therapy into her work, and is working on putting together a therapeutic sun lamp massage to help with seasonal depression.
“I’m so excited about this one,” she said.
Although Ortiz-Allard is a busy single mom with two boys, she said she could not let this opportunity pass without giving it a shot. She just wants the community of North Smithfield to know that she’s here and ready to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.