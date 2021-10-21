After staying home for many months because of the pandemic, seniors are glad to be back at their senior center's, attending programs and socializing.
In Woonsocket, Executive Director of Aging Well Inc., Barbara Waterman, says the senior center is seeing a return in many of its members and the schedule is full every day. Along with many of their pre-pandemic programs, the center has incorporated new programs as well, including a cribbage league and an aquatic program.
“I think they are very happy to be back and to be doing different things again,” Waterman said. “When we converted back to in-house, people were ecstatic to come back.”
During the pandemic, the senior center held programs virtually as well as offering grab-and-go lunches. Now, the center is doing both grab-and-go meals and in-person ones for those who want to stay.
“It’s interesting because we do have some people who were apprehensive because of the pandemic and have not returned,” Waterman said. “We also have new people joining, and of course there are also a number of people who continue to regularly come.”
Waterman said senior citizens have verbalized how difficult the pandemic has been on their social life and how much they missed seeing their friends.
“Masks are required if people are not fully vaccinated, but what we have actually seen are some people wearing masks even though they are fully vaccinated because they are more comfortable with them on,” Waterman said. “The numbers of how many people are coming to the senior center are pretty stable, I think they are very glad to be back."
The director of the Cumberland Senior Center, Michael Crawley, also said his center has found classes and programs to be filling up and for many of the seniors to be returning.
“The only thing that I see is that we don't have as many just coming in and sitting and hanging around, that part we don’t have, the group that was here all the time who would come in, sit, chat, read the newspaper and have a coffee and chat, that sort of thing," he said.
However, Crawley said the majority of seniors are comfortable coming back and many of them feel safe in the center.
“They are happy to be back in the senior center because they haven't been out doing anything for the last year and half, so that's exciting for them to be able to come back here and see their friends and socialize again because some of them have been sitting in an apartment for over a year not seeing anybody so that part is very exciting,” Crawley said.
“They were just isolated for so long, these seniors were the ones that took the brunt of it, they were told not to go anywhere and not to do anything so they took it seriously.”
The Cumberland Senior Center is following the town’s guidelines for all employees to wear masks, and the center is asking visitors and members to wear masks as well. Crawley said the majority of their seniors are fully vaccinated, some of the seniors still not wearing masks.
“I don't want to say that they have had it with this whole thing, but they pretty much have,” he said. “They think that since they have their two shots they are safe and are ready to get back to what they were doing before.”
The center has seen a large number of their seniors attending health and wellness programs, and socialization programs are also very popular.
Mary Lou Moran, director of the Leon Mathieu Senior Center in Pawtucket, said they have seen almost 100 percent of their seniors come back.
“For us we really saw many people returning,” Moran said. “We missed them as much as they missed us.”
Because the city of Pawtucket has a mask mandate for any city building, the Mathieu Center also has a mask mandate. Moran said having to wear a mask has not kept many people away and the center is taking heightened precautions to keep everyone safe, including heightened cleaning, smaller social programs, and social distancing.
“To keep social distancing in place, we’ve had to have a waiting list for many of the classes,” she said. “Everyone has to pre-register for a class or activity, which is a lot different compared to prior to COVID when we would welcome anyone to join any program, but we need it for contact tracing.”
Moran said the most popular programs are the ones where seniors are able to socialize with each other. Because staff has seen the need and want for socialization activities, they focus many of the programs around having lunch, which they provide to the seniors.
While many senior centers do have mask policies in place, the Lincoln Senior Center does not. Director of Lincoln Senior Services Lois Durkin said that those who want to wear masks can, but because of HIPAA, they can’t ask them to.
“They are pretty good though where they stay home if they're not feeling well,” Durkin said. “I think it makes a difference when you don't have to wear a mask for socializing and they all feel pretty safe.”
All of the center’s programs are running and they have seen many people return. Durkin said their seniors really need socialization, and the center is where they are all able to meet.
“They are very very positive about coming back, we had some people who because of COVID we had not seen in a year and it was sad to see how they declined socially because for some people this is their second home,” she said. “This is their fun place to socialize and meet with their friends or make new friends, when they didn't have that it was sad because they lost their confidence.”
Durkin said she believes they will gain their confidence back up once they start being social again, and the numbers for their social events show that members all want to be social.
“We had two trips planned and they filled up within a week,” Durkin said. “We had two buses and around 1,000 seniors until we couldn’t fit anymore.”
Overall, according to Durkin, having the center open and available for seniors to come to is making a big difference in their lives and they are all very happy to be back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.