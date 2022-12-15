Marcoux and Pope Francis
OLivia Marcoux, of North Smithfield, shakes the hand of Pope Francis during a visit to Vatican City in October.

 Photo sent in by Olivia Marcoux

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Olivia Marcoux of North Smithfield says prior to meeting Pope Francis in October, she was initially nervous, but when she got up to shake his hand, she felt relaxed as she spoke to him.

“You could see in his eyes the attention that he gave one, almost like, grandfatherly is the word,” said Marcoux.

