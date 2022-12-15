NORTH SMITHFIELD – Olivia Marcoux of North Smithfield says prior to meeting Pope Francis in October, she was initially nervous, but when she got up to shake his hand, she felt relaxed as she spoke to him.
“You could see in his eyes the attention that he gave one, almost like, grandfatherly is the word,” said Marcoux.
Marcoux, daughter of Tina Pare and Gregory Marcoux, was accepted to the National Youth Advisory Council in August. She will serve on the council for a two-year term that culminates on July 31, 2024. The NYAC’s mission is to empower youth ministers to spread the Catholic faith in an impactful way and connect with youth about the church and their faith.
Locally, Marcoux has served as a Mother of Hope Camp counselor, is a member of the Diocesan Leadership Team, teaches faith formation at Holy Trinity Parish in Woonsocket, and is part of the Mount Saint Charles campus ministry.
The Mount community rallied behind Marcoux in support of her trip. School-wide fundraisers were held and all money raised was used to offset her travel expenses.
“Our students are always supportive of each other, and especially so in this case,” said Alan Tenreiro, president of Mount Saint Charles Academy. “All of the students, from middle school to high school, were excited and honored that one of their friends and classmates represented them and shared their thoughts directly with the Holy Father.
Marcoux was one of the 12 individuals who brought the concerns of youth in the U.S. to the direct attention of Pope Francis at Saint Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City on Oct. 12.
“We were asked to kind of go out into our communities and really figure out why youth aren’t involved in the church,” said Marcoux. She said based on her research, one thing youth are lacking is a sense of involvement and community as young people are struggling to find a sense of unity, especially when it comes to religion.
“There’s a sort of almost gap, because we see church as a place where mostly older people go, and we don’t really get the fact that kids aren’t experiencing personal connection with people in the church, and they’re also not being asked to participate in the Mass,” said Marcoux.
After flying to Chicago and figuring out what she wanted to present along with her group members, she flew to Rome to present the information she gathered to the Pope.
“He was really nice and really welcoming,” she said.
Marcoux, who is a junior at Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket, says when she leaves high school she hopes to go to college to become an engineer.
