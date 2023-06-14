PAWTUCKET – This summer, The Lifespan Cancer Institute is launching the Future Gen Cancer Scholars program for students of color from the urban core communities of Central Falls, Pawtucket, and Providence.
Twenty high school students of color have been selected to participate in the program, which begins next month and runs for six weeks. Students get to shadow top cancer doctors and scientists at Rhode Island, The Miriam, and Hasbro Children’s hospitals.
Students will also have access to state-of-the-art labs at the Lifespan Cancer Institute and the Cancer Center at Brown University, with cancer research space serving as a classroom.
The goal of the program is to build the next generation of cancer physicians and researchers reflective of the communities that they serve.
“The program started with the recognition that outcomes or how people of color do with cancer diagnosis are really inferior,” said Dr. Thomas Ollila, director of the program and leading hematologist/oncologist at Lifespan.
“There aren’t very many minority physicians, which leads to less trust and less screening, and begged the question of how can we help create more physicians of color,” he said.
Ollila visited several schools and met with sophomores in their science classes to talk about the program. Those students then applied online and applications were reviewed.
“We tried to have a balanced pool from the different cities,” Ollila said.
Once selected, students participated in a three-hour introductory session during April school vacation week.
“This is the first time working with high school students, which is both a challenge and exciting for us,” Ollila said. “The students will get to see how clinical trials run and be in the labs themselves to see how cancer work is done.”
Students will also get to work with doctors, meet with patients, and talk about what they’ve learned.
“There’s didactic sessions, brief lecture, and projects they will be working on. No strict homework or tests. It is meant to be an interactive, fun experience,” Ollila said.
The scholars will participate in an orientation week at the end of June and then jump-start the program in July.
Olga Payne, a sophomore at Davies Career and Technical High School in Lincoln who lives in Pawtucket, said she is very excited to be selected for the program and is looking forward to learning new things and diving into the world of medicine.
“I wanted to be able to have an experience in the medical field before I truly decide that it’s what I want to pursue,” Payne said. She said she loves learning about medicine and the anatomy of the body as well as different diseases and medical issues.
“I love being able to help people as well,” she said. “I’m a first-generation student, and there are so many people in my life that couldn’t pursue their dreams due to circumstances, so it gives me hope and determination to pursue mine.”
Payne said she hopes to learn many new things, and to also develop communication skills that will help her in the future.
She said it was a nerve-wracking experience going to Rhode Island Hospital for the introductory session, but said she is grateful for the support she has received with getting into the program.
