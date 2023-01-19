Tara Seger at West Bank Wall

Scituate High School teacher Tara Seger, at the West Bank Wall, recently released her first book, “Refugee Realities: Voices from the Middle East,” based off her travels and interactions in the Middle East.

SCITUATE – Scituate High School history teacher Tara Seger recently published a new book, “Refugee Realities: Voices from the Middle East,” focusing on conflicts and the lives they impact in the Middle East. She said she hopes it can serve as a training tool for other teachers.

Seger said she was in college studying history during the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. She said she realized that despite studying history, she knew little of the Middle East and its conflicts.

