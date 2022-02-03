SMITHFIELD – Emergency Management Agency Director Todd Manni said last Saturday’s storm was the biggest he’s seen, but said correct responses to it from residents who stayed indoors during the storm made for the best outcome.
Manni said only four residents lost power during the storm, and he is grateful to National Grid for restoring power to customers before the snow had stopped.
He said the storm produced winds strong enough to take out power lines, but most of Rhode Island was fortunate not to experience major power outages. In Massachusetts, he noted, there were 118,000 homes and businesses without power during the storm.
“The ingredients were there for long-term power outages. Thankfully, it didn’t materialize to us or anyone in Rhode Island,” he said.
Manni said said the storm was no less severe than predicted, and most everyone heeded warnings and stayed indoors.
“They stayed off the roads, and that was a huge help in reopening roadways, keeping up with it (snow), and also limiting the injuries that could have possibly happened if people had gone about their business,” he said.
Manni said Smithfield responded to a couple of spun-out cars during the storm, and the police station sheltered one person who became stranded in the storm. He said there were no fallen trees reported.
Despite howling winds that rarely broke during the nearly 20-hour storm, Manni said in terms of emergencies, downed trees, and power outages, it was a quiet day.
Manni asked residents to clear storm drains in preparation for rain later in the week and melting of snow. He said the frozen ground does not absorb water and will drain to the lowest place, often in basements.
In total, Manni said areas of Smithfield landed between 18 and 24 inches of snow.
“It was wicked, I’ll tell you,” he said.
While the winter storm was a rare event, Manni said good planning and coordination in an emergency pays off.
“We’ll just get ready for the next one. The weather is what the weather is,” he said.
Town Councilor David Tikoian said there is plenty of praise to go around after there were no serious issues, emergencies, accidents or loss of life during the storm. He thanked the Smithfield Department of Public Works for keeping roads clear and safe for travel, as well as police, fire and emergency management for responsiveness and coordination.
Tikoian said other than a few power outages in the Stillwater area, as well as a substantial number of mailboxes damaged by plows, Smithfield came out unscathed.
“Finally, thank you to our residents for their cooperation staying off the roads and patience exhibited while snow removal crews were battling the elements during plowing and sanding operations,” Tikoian said.
Tikoian said residents may report mailboxes damaged by a town snowplow to the DPW at 401-233-1034 or dpw3@smithfieldri.com.
Nearby towns also fared well during the storm.
In Foster, the storm brought up to 26 inches of snow. Highway Director Gordon Rogers said crews worked about 20 hours on Saturday to clear town roads until 9 p.m. when the snow stopped falling. He said crews were back at it on Sunday, clearing municipal parking lots to ensure students could make it to school on Monday.
“No snow day for kids, at least not here in Foster,” Rogers said, laughing.
He said the minimal traffic on the roads helped in many ways, including preventing compacted snow on roadways which leads to difficult cleanup.
“It worked out really good,” Rogers said.
Rogers said he expected most of the cleanup work clearing intersections and fixing up sight and visibility issues to be done by Tuesday evening.
