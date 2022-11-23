NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Blackstone resident is being credited by police for her quick work in helping to save a choking baby.
Kara Krupski decided to stop by Walmart in North Smithfield at the last minute on Sunday, Nov. 13. She was wearing her pajamas, and her daughter was tagging along with her in hopes of trying the new Dunkin’ sugar cookie coffee.
“I was in between the holidays, so I was packing up all of my Halloween decor, and I’m like, you know, I really need to just get a tote, and I can put all of these little boxes in (it),” said Krupski. She told The Breeze she became distracted as any normal shopper usually does when they walk into a large department store, and her daughter ran off with her credit card to acquire the coffee she desperately wanted.
“I’m not in the line, I’m just waiting and watching her, and then I hear the most blood-curdling screams of my life,” said Krupski. Krupski immediately jumped to the conclusion that an act of violence was happening in the store, then saw a woman in apparent distress, throwing her arms in the air.
Krupski says she doesn’t know what got into her, but she jumped into action as she made her way to where the woman was, at the entrance closest to the pharmacy. It was there she discovered a baby unconscious and not breathing.
“So we jumped right in and we did several rounds of CPR,” said Krupski. She and two other people got working to revive the baby, who appeared to be only several weeks old, and get him to show any signs of life. She said the baby was completely blue, and the baby’s mother, who didn’t speak English, was in distress as individuals gathered around and employees called emergency services.
“I kept thinking, you know, when you’re in the moment it feels like eternity,” said Krupski. She said at one point, she heard a cry until the baby went unconscious a second time. It was when formula then came through his nose and mouth that they knew they had saved his life.
Once the ambulance came, Krupski comforted the mother’s sister, who had passed out but regained consciousness and eventually became the translator, letting EMTs know that they were from Pawtucket. Eventually the family left with the baby’s oxygen level at 100 percent.
According to a report from North Smithfield Police Department, Officer John Babineau Jr. was on scene at 2 Village Way and observed the infant to be gray and blue upon arrival, and assisted in helping with chest compressions and the Heimlich maneuver.
“Diana Luna, Kara Krupski and Edward Hoag were instrumental in providing possible life-saving aid to the infant,” stated the report. The baby was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital after being stabilized. The mother of the child was identified as Sonia Vicente, who was noted to have a language barrier.
Krupski said after the event, she went home, showered, and was up all night thinking about what had happened.
“This woman and her baby. I was thinking about both of them. I had so much compassion and empathy for her and just wanted to give her a hug and let her know, it’s going to be OK,” said Krupski, adding that she’d love to reconnect with the woman and make sure both of them are doing well.
“You know, when my children were younger, I was terrified to go to sleep or fall into a deep sleep because you have the baby. You have to make sure the baby is OK, is the baby breathing, all of those things just naturally come when you become a mom,” she said.
“And so those are all of those the things that I think about when I think of her, and I would just love to find her and just most importantly, make sure that there was a good outcome,” she said.
