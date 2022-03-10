WOONSOCKET – A local woman is warning others that scammers are getting more and more elaborate of late as they seek out bits of information from the people they’re calling.
Cindy Chomka, of Woonsocket, said she felt like a fool that she started to be taken in by some of the callers, but wanted to warn others of what she recently experienced.
Chomka said the calls she’s been getting have been from people claiming to be from the Northern Rhode Island Animal Hospital and National Grid. Her son works in cybersecurity, and told her that scam artists are using the app spoof to make it look like calls are coming from certain places, even though they’re not. The scam calls can’t be traced, she said, so the best defense is to be smart about it and not answer, or if you do answer, don’t give out personal information.
“They can put any name on a call log with any number,” she said.
She said she received a call from one scammer claiming to be from National Grid and needing access to her electric meter, but when she asked them to give her an address, they stumbled and gave her the address of St. Ann’s Church.
She said she worries that if they had gotten the address right, she might have let them into her house.
From what she can tell, most callers are trying to build a file of identifying information to steal identities or do something else nefarious with it.
With the call from the animal hospital, she said the person asked questions about her dog Molly, which is the name of her son’s dog. After the person rambled on and on, she asked them what kind of dog it is, and they got it wrong.
“I got lucky because these were amateurs,” she said.
Chomka said she notified Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt about her recent experiences.
For more on common scams in Rhode Island, visit riag.ri.gov/about-our-office/divisions-and-units/civil-division/public-protection/consumer-protection/common.
