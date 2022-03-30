CENTRAL FALLS – Ten young Central Falls women who visited with Mayor Maria Rivera and her team on March 8 said they loved the experience of finding out what it takes to be mayor.
The 4th-graders got to ask Rivera questions such as what her favorite part of her job is, what the toughest part of it is, where her favorite spot is in the city, what the term “politics” means, what empowerment means to her and how she handled COVID-19 and balanced being a single mom and mayor.
After lunch commenced and before they went into their groups to shadow directors from the city, the students received notebooks and pens from the mayor to take notes on the experience.
“You are the leaders here, this is your opportunity to find out all the information you want to know,” Rivera said. “You’re the boss today. I want you all to leave here today as leaders.”
She shared with students how she’s the first woman in the position.
“It’s taken way too long to have a woman in this position, women can do whatever they put their mind to,” she said.
“For men, it’s a lot easier to work a hard job because they don’t have so many roles to play, but that doesn’t stop us from being in the position we are in,” she added.
Rivera and students FaceTimed with various elected and appointed leaders in positions across the state and country, including some of her own staffers.
Students and women got to interact with panelists including Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, Dr. Beate Nelken of Jenks Park Pediatrics, Liz Catucci, CEO of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, Rep. Karen Alzate, City Council President Jessica Vega, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Sen. Sandra Cano, and Health and Human Services Secretary Womazetta Jones.
They also FaceTimed with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, Councilor Rasham Nassar, Chief of Staff Yvette Mendez, Julie Chevez Rodriguez, director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, and U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey.
Asked by a student what inspired her to be where she is today, Cano said she wants to do such a good job that the person with the next opportunity can do an even better job.
“My mother and my grandmother, the female leaders, inspired me, seeing them care so much and caring so much for other people,” she said. “I want my own daughter to see that change could happen through the eyes of the role models. You have the power to do what you want if you put your mind to it. There are a group of women, us, who believe in you, and you have to believe in yourself.”
Zoey DeBrito-Azima, the Learning Community Charter School student who shadowed Rivera, debriefed after the speakers.
“This is important to me because I’ve always wanted to be a president or someone important or big and this inspires me,” said DeBrito-Azima. “I always say I can’t do it, but I should start saying I can’t do it – yet. The only way I’m going to be able to accomplish my dreams is to try.”
Rivera said, “You have to start changing that word can’t to the word can. These women had to go through challenges to get to where they are today. Plus, they are women of color, so they had to go through even more hurdles. The word can’t shouldn’t exist in your dictionary. You’re learning, and you’re working your way up.”
“I think this place is really awesome and I never thought, like ever, that I would be here or somewhere near here,” DeBrito-Azima responded.
Other students who participated included Brianna Zuniga-Castro, Zoey Taveras, Nayaley Oriol, Helen Aquino, Elsie Fuentes, Katheryn Solares, Ashley Mendez, Caroline Garcia, and Joanna Lopez.
