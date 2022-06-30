NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield High School student Edwin Santos, who will turn 16 next month, is working with the North Smithfield Heritage Association to clean up many of the town’s trails in local conservation areas for residents to be able to better enjoy.
Richard Keene, president of the NSHA, said Santos is doing a wonderful job, including leading efforts to clear branches from numerous paths and putting up new trail markers.
Though it’s a volunteer job and community service through Work Opportunities Unlimited, his mom, Irene Santos, said it is designed to lead to a minimum wage job in a field of interest. Work Opportunities Unlimited helps job seekers with barriers to employment find a job in a field of interest.
Keene said the NSHA is providing the guidance on the work needing to be done, and Santos is following through on it. Santos said he’s loving the work, as it’s getting him out of the house, and said it’s been very satisfying so far to be able to help fellow residents. He said the intern program places youth in different fields to see what they’re interested in.
Santos and volunteers were busy working Tuesday at the Wunnashowatuckqut Conservation Area, a favorite local woodland hike measuring 2.6 miles.
His mom said she’s proud of the work he’s doing.
“He’s being super responsible about it,” she said.
The family has lived in North Smithfield for two years.
Keene said Oscar Hancock and American Beauty Signworks on St. Paul Street donated material to create new trail-marking signs, and Santos worked with Hancock to make the markers before Santos nailed them up.
North Smithfield’s hiking trails can be found under the programs and events tab at www.nsheritageassn.org. Keene said he has plans to add both the Souza property and Booth Pond recreation space to that page.
