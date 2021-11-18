PROVIDENCE – Residents from Lincoln and Cumberland will be participating in a fundraising performance at the Barker Playhouse to help continue the restoration of the historic building.
There will be 100 tickets available for one night only of the "Home for the Holidays" concert on Saturday, Dec. 18. Frank Mastrone, a renowned Broadway performer, will be featured in the show. Cumberland resident Elizabeth Messier and Lincoln resident Dennis Bouchard will be starring in some of the performances as well.
Messier is a former president of The Players and has been a member of the group for 44 years. Bouchard is a former president of The Players and has been in the theater group for 26 years.
The Players, a theater group, was founded in 1909 in Providence and is America’s oldest continuously running little theater. Barker Playhouse became their home in 1925 and since then they have put in hundreds of thousands of dollars into major renovations to keep the theater safe and usable.
The playhouse was built around the turn of the century and as a nonprofit community theater, members are responsible for the repairs. Tickets to the Dec. 18 performance are $100 and all proceeds benefit the Raise the Roof Fund to repair the roof of The Barker Playhouse.
Jeff Sullivan, director of the fundraising concert, said that while the roof is not in danger of falling down, it does need repairs due to leaking.
The total amount needed for the roof repairs is $35,000 and a committee hopes to raise around $9,000 through the “Home for the Holidays” concert.
“There is a very good chance that we will be doing another fundraiser later in the year,” Sullivan said. “Right now this is the only one on the docket but if it goes well we will definitely have more.”
Sullivan said the concert will include Mastrone, Messier, Bouchard, and a few other longtime members of The Players. The Players will have solos, duets with Mastrone, and group performances.
“Think about how the Andy Williams Christmas specials were like back in the day, that’s the feel we are going for,” Sullivan said. “It will be Christmas carols, holiday music, and some peppering of Frank’s Broadway classics as well.”
Mastrone’s Broadway career spans more than 25 years. During that time he has been featured in original Broadway casts of The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Les Misérables, Mama Mia, and Saturday Night Fever, to name a few.
“We’re expecting it to sell out,” Sullivan said. “It will be our first one in this format but I think people are looking for things to make them feel good, especially after COVID.”
Messier and Bouchard both stated that the Barker Playhouse has been their "home away from home,” and are happy to be able to help out the efforts to continue renovating the building.
“I am thrilled to have been asked to participate in Home for the Holidays with Frank Mastrone,” said Messier. “Whether performing onstage, or working behind the scenes, it has and continues to be a wonderful experience for me. It will be a night to remember, certainly for me, but hopefully for all of our audience members as well.”
“During my presidency I coined the phrase “the magic of The Players,” Bouchard said. “To that end it truly is a magical place and I look forward to sharing some of that magic on Dec. 18.”
The concert will take place on Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Barker Playhouse. A champagne reception will follow the performance. Attendees are required to provide proof of vaccination.
The Barker Playhouse is located at 500 Benefit St. in Providence. To reserve tickets, email or call Bill Whitehead, house manager at the Barker Playhouse, at players1909@gmail.com or 401-273-0590.
