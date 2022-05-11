NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi says he’s excited to announce that this year’s Memorial Day Parade will be filled with all-time favorites as well as new features.
The parade will step off at 1 p.m. on May 30 from the front lot of North Providence High School.
Lombardi said to expect military presence from the Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign War, National Guard, Naval Cadets and more.
Also included will be superheroes, clowns, circus ground performers, dancers, Shriners, and local hero AJ Quetta.
Music is provided by North Providence, Cumberland, and Johnston High School Bands, One Voice Choir, Bristol County Fife and Drums, and Lite Rock 105.
Local businesses marching will be TD Bank, Tri-County New Health Mobile, Struggle 2 Strength, Dance Workshop, and the Union Free Library.
Lombardi’s Youth Commission will be passing out U.S & Ukrainian Flags to the children along the parade route.
At the end of the parade, a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at The Overlook at Meehan’s Amphitheater in Notte Park. During the ceremony, the town will honor local fallen military heroes whose names were provided by loved ones. Concessions will be available.
Lastly, the Parade Committee welcomes any local businesses to showcase themselves and march in honor of fallen soldiers. Contact the Recreation Department at 401-719-1633 or recdirector@northprovidenceri.gov. The deadline for entry is Wednesday, May 25.
