NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town officials met with representatives from billing company Vision last week and will meet with them again this week as they continue to try to straighten out issues with local tax bills.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said the company has been very cooperative as town officials continue to try to address the issue of some residents seeing their tax exemptions disappear following a recent software upgrade, though the company says it’s still a mystery how this situation came to be, he said.
The Breeze reported last week after hundreds of exemptions were erased for those who live in their home (homestead), veterans (or veteran’s widows), or seniors, among others, leading to higher tax bills. All town properties were also listed as taxable for some reason, according to officials.
Lombardi said this week that there are between 200 and 300 people impacted in total, and the first order of businesses is to address the discrepancies electronically. He said it was important for the town to come clean right away and make sure residents knew what was going on.
North Providence has used Vision and its software for tax bills since 2010.
Lombardi has said that all residents impacted will ultimately be made whole, including residents being refunded if they’ve already paid the wrong bill.
A homestead exemption of 20 percent on 100 percent of assessed value goes to every person in North Providence who owns a property and also lives in it.
For a combination property, such as one with a store on the first level and an apartment on the second, the exemption is 10 percent.
To qualify for a senior exemption, a resident must be 65 or older and live in the town. The town also has exemptions for low-income residents and those who are legally blind, among others.
