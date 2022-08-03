NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town officials met with representatives from billing company Vision last week and will meet with them again this week as they continue to try to straighten out issues with local tax bills.

Mayor Charles Lombardi said the company has been very cooperative as town officials continue to try to address the issue of some residents seeing their tax exemptions disappear following a recent software upgrade, though the company says it’s still a mystery how this situation came to be, he said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.