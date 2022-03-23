NORTH PROVIDENCE – Work on a new state-of-the-art ADA-accessible playground off June Street in Marieville should commence within the next month, says Mayor Charles Lombardi.
Answering questions from residents on why there continues to be a delay on the project, Lombardi said the town typically likes to keep a lot of its installation in-house to save money, but it’s become clear that they’ll need to hire an outside company to install some of the slides and other equipment that will be part of the playground from O’Brien and Sons.
Work will start after he signs off on that outside work through a company that works with O’Brien, Lombardi said. It was O’Brien representatives who suggested maybe having an outside company do some of the installation work for this important facility, said the mayor.
The Town Council last October approved the transfer of $200,000 more for a playground like no other in the area, as Lombardi described it. The entire cost for the playground, to be sited on property previously purchased from National Grid, is expected to be about $346,000, partially funded through grant dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.