NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi says he has no plans to propose a tax increase in the budget he submits to the Town Council this spring.
This would be the ninth year without a tax increase since Lombardi took over as mayor in 2007, continuing a positive trend for the town, and would make six out of the past seven years without a tax increase.
It’s still too early to say how much further this will push the town down the list of highest-taxed communities, as has been Lombardi’s stated goal, but the town continues to go without tax increases
It’s worth mentioning that many Rhode Island communities will forego a tax increase this year as they contemplate how to spend millions of dollars in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, and North Providence will receive more than $10 million.
North Providence is a long way from where it was more than a decade ago, when it was one step above junk bond status and borrowing $10.5 million for cash flow as it faced an equally-sized deficit, said Lombardi.
The town now has a top-flight bond rating, and, if all is as it appears, will finalize another budget surplus this year to add to its rainy-day fund, he told The Breeze.
North Providence benefited greatly from a 2012 settlement where the Police Department received $60 million from Google. That helped finance construction of a new safety complex, addressed shortfalls in the public safety pension fund, and helped the town acquire equipment and vehicles that it otherwise would have budgeted for.
The town has also been a leader in acquiring grants through the work of grant writer Lisa Andoscia, leading other communities such as Cumberland to also pursue similar revenues, and has regionalized more services than most, including a new animal shelter it will share with Johnston and Smithfield.
Lombardi also points to creative cost savings, saying it’s the only way to do business for a town that’s lacking the space for new commercial development. It’s also the only way to pay for contracts that continue to become more costly, he said, including the recent police contract and the fire contract that should be finalized next.
“You always do that by saving money in other areas,” he said.
Though the town hasn’t officially sold its former safety complex, the sale of that property should also help offset the need for higher taxes, according to Lombardi.
North Providence has traditionally been in the top five in the state among highest-taxed communities in recent years, but the state hasn’t released a recent assessment on where the town stands in that regard.
Lombardi experienced a blast from the past last week as former Auditor Gen. Ernie Almonte was named as executive director of the R.I. League of Cities and Towns, which Lombardi serves as president of. It was Almonte who guided the town through its financial mess years ago, said Lombardi, and they’ve remained friends. Lombardi said Almonte joked that he wanted to work for him because he was the only one who ever listened to him.
