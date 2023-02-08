NORTH PROVIDENCE – A police officer with a history of questionable behavior in the North Providence Police Department was one of two arrested last week for fraud, embezzlement, and filing false tax returns.
The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of the Inspector General and Office of Labor Management Standards, into alleged embezzlement of funds from the North Providence Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police union.
On Jan. 30, the Statewide Grand Jury returned a secret indictment charging former Lt. Dennis Stone with three counts of embezzlement more than $100 and six counts of filing a false tax return. The Statewide Grand Jury similarly charged Det. Christopher Petteruti with two counts of embezzlement more than $100.
It’s the latest in a long string of inappropriate and illegal acts by top officers in the department going back many years.
Stone resigned from the department as the charges were about to be delivered last week, while Petteruti is suspended without pay.
Mayor Charles Lombardi this week said Stone was “an embarrassment” to the department and should have been gone long ago.
“The Police Department is a much better operation with him not there,” he said.
Stone narrowly kept his job back in 2016 and received a suspension after a lengthy Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights hearing process. Then-Chief Chris Pelagio had sought to have him fired based on three complaints, including:
• Failing to subpoena an assault victim back in 2013, leading to criminal charges being dismissed;
• Attending a town meeting in 2015 and testifying in full uniform, a violation of department rules;
• And going on a tirade four days after that town meeting, after being served with a notice of investigation.
Pelagio would later resign from the department after accusations of sexual harassment by a woman subordinate.
Stone was also at the center of a 2016 lawsuit accusing him of making report omissions that led to a resident being assaulted with excessive force in his home after allegedly stalking former Town Councilor Kristen Catanzaro.
As alleged in last week’s indictments, Stone and Petteruti, as members of the executive board of the North Providence Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, used their access to union bank accounts to embezzle funds for personal expenses. It is alleged that as president of the local union, Stone embezzled funds for personal use, including meals at a restaurant, online study materials for promotional purposes within the Police Department, and various retail purchases. It is also alleged that former Stone filed false tax returns for the 2015 through 2020 tax years by failing to disclose and pay taxes on income received as a part-time waiter at Twin Oaks restaurant in Cranston.
It is further alleged that as treasurer of the local union, Petteruti embezzled funds for personal use by withdrawing that money in cash from ATMs, as well as spending union funds to gamble at Foxwoods casino.
Reached Monday, Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. noted that he wasn’t with the department to see the behavior various people have mentioned about Stone, and said while he’s been here for the last three years there have been no issues or complaints with the prosecution office that Stone worked in.
Before news of the arrests went public, Ruggiero said he called every available officer and let them know what was coming out and that they might be getting “different looks here today.” He said he stated that the actions of a couple officers stain the entire profession, directly impacting relationships built with the community on trust.
The rest of the men and women in the department are not represented by “these two members who made the choices they made,” he said. The department overall has been handling the situation well, and his message and leadership style have always been that they’re moving forward and not looking back. That said, they’re not shying away from anything that comes up, he said. He acknowledged that the department “can’t seem to get out of our own way” on negative headlines, but there is a great crop of passionate and very good officers in the NPPD right now. This is a speed bump that they’ll get over, he said, doing their best to serve and protect the residents of North Providence.
Stone was the former union president, previously ousted by Lt. Tom Jones after Jones ran on a platform of taking the union in a more community-oriented and amicable direction. Under Stone’s leadership, the FOP had filed numerous grievances, and taken a combative stance to participating in such events as National Night Out unless officers were paid to be there.
After scoring a narrow win for the presidency in 2018, Jones won by a wide margin to retain the seat last summer.
Lombardi said the town hasn’t experienced issues with the union since Jones took over for Stone, a man he says was in it for the money from the beginning.
“Where were his brothers and sisters while he was ringing up the register?” he said. “If I could have fired him, I would have fired him.”
Stone was one of those officers he inherited when he became mayor, said Lombardi, and Stone was always working against him, including asking people to take Lombardi’s campaign signs off their lawn.
Lombardi said he’s been getting congratulatory calls from top police officials for Stone’s departure, noting how high-ranking law enforcement officers were urging his firing going all the way back to his involvement with the Sgt. Michael Ciresi trial.
Lombardi said his best guess is that Petteruti, who was suspended without pay, got caught up in Stone’s actions as treasurer of the union, and doesn’t have the same history of behavior.
Both Petteruti and Stone pleaded not guilty and were released on $10,000 personal recognizance. They are due back in court in April.
