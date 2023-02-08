NORTH PROVIDENCE – A police officer with a history of questionable behavior in the North Providence Police Department was one of two arrested last week for fraud, embezzlement, and filing false tax returns.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of the Inspector General and Office of Labor Management Standards, into alleged embezzlement of funds from the North Providence Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police union.

Tags

(3) comments

Clarapvd
Clarapvd

LEOBOR needs to appealed as police officers need to be held accountable for their actions like ordinary citizens. How did Stone even get to be on the Board of the FOP with such a history of questionable behaviors?

Report Add Reply
Automaton Hunter
Automaton Hunter

Does anyone know if, once past initial training any and all police fitness requirements end? I ask because it sure seems like that is the case once one reaches a certain rank? This man and so many other upper-rank police and firemen are dreadfully out of shape and it makes me wonder - is there no standard for officers fitness anymore?

Report Add Reply
Derrick L
Derrick L

The LEOBOR is proving to be a terrorist document. How many deplorable ’cops’ who commit horrific crimes get to keep their jobs using it as a shield?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.