NORTH PROVIDENCE – Local boxing industry legend Jimmy Burchfield Sr. was one of nine Rhode Islanders inducted into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame on Sunday evening, quite an honor, he told The North Providence Breeze, for a guy who came from such humble beginnings.
“It was spectacular, I was humbled,” said Burchfield. “I’ve received many awards in my life, but this was very gratifying. My fellow inductees are really amazing people, leaders of the state of Rhode Island, and it meant an awful lot to be inducted with them.”
Mayor Charles Lombardi this week named May 1 as Jimmy Burchfield Day in the town of North Providence, a permanent honor, he said, for a man who came from nothing but has made such a mark through his hard work and good deeds.
“It’s the least we could do for what he’s done for the town,” said the mayor.
Burchfield had a tough start, he said, but has done so much for the Marieville neighborhood where they grew up together, including starting road races to benefit causes and forming a business association.
“He really helped put the neighborhood on the map,” Lombardi said of his friend. “I’m excited and happy for him.”
Burchfield is a North Providence restaurateur and an internationally prominent professional boxing judge and promoter who founded Classic Entertainment Sports, a global enterprise. He is also known for his humanitarian efforts and motivational speaking.
“When Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard walk into the room and say, hey Jimmy, how you doing, I mean, come on,” said Lombardi.
Sunday’s induction ceremonies were held at the Crowne Plaza Pavilion in Warwick. Other inductees include restaurateur Robert Burke, businessman and developer Arnold Buffum Chace Jr., Seaconke Wampanoag Chief Wilfred Greene (Chief Eagle Heart), former House Speaker John Harwood, CCRI professor and preservationist Roberta Mudge Humble, physician and health expert Edward Iannuccilli, Providence Journal reporter Mark Patinkin, and Providence civic leader and philanthropist Stanley Weiss.
Burchfield said he apologized to Lombardi that the mayor didn’t have a chance to speak on his behalf Sunday night, saying it meant a lot to him to see the mayor and his wife taking so much time out of their Sunday to be a part of the festivities.
North Providence is his home and his life, said Burchfield. He has never left it, and he is honored to be a part of it.
He said his parents were great parents, giving him all the love he could ever want and showing him the right paths to take, but there was no money during those early days living in the projects.
“I’ve worked very hard to accomplish what I have accomplished,” he said.
Burchfield said his parents taught him to live by being a man of his word and doing what he says he’ll do, “and that’s what I’ve done.”
