New playground parking lot
Workers from the North Providence DPW do the preliminary work for the new parking lot next to the playground on June Street, Monday morning.

 Breeze photo by Charles Lawrence

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town’s new ADA-accessible playground, arguably set to be the best in the state, says Mayor Charles Lombardi, will “put us on the map” for families across Rhode Island.

The new $500,000 playground at 7 June St. “is looking really good” as crews from the town and O’Brien and Sons make rapid progress this week, said Lombardi, and he sees the entire project being completed, including rubberized base and some repaving for parking, in “two weeks at the most.” Work was happening for much of this past weekend, said the mayor.

