NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town’s new ADA-accessible playground, arguably set to be the best in the state, says Mayor Charles Lombardi, will “put us on the map” for families across Rhode Island.
The new $500,000 playground at 7 June St. “is looking really good” as crews from the town and O’Brien and Sons make rapid progress this week, said Lombardi, and he sees the entire project being completed, including rubberized base and some repaving for parking, in “two weeks at the most.” Work was happening for much of this past weekend, said the mayor.
“It’s looking really good,” he said.
He said he’s been chatting with a number of the parent advocates behind the playground, telling them he expects to have a grand opening for the new playground before the cold weather sets in.
As for the area surrounding the park, Lombardi said he’s also listening to parents on ideas for that as well. Ideas have included a dog park in an open space, a picnic table area under the trees on the property, and maybe even an expansion of the playground.
Lombardi said crews have been trimming back the trees to better open up the property and the view of the playground.
On the dog park idea, Lombardi said he’s not sure about that. Some have also suggested that such a facility would make more sense near the new in-progress animal shelter on Smithfield Road, away from a congested residential area, and he tends to agree.
