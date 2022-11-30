Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 58F. S winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi insists he had no idea that town employees were using a town truck and town maintenance equipment when they completed yard work at a home he owns near Town Hall two months ago.
Following an investigation by WPRI’s Tim White and his Target 12 team that was reported last week, Lombardi suspended Anthony Ricci, deputy director in the Department of Public Works, for allowing the practice.
The home where WPRI’s camera crew caught the work in-progress is at 18 Steere Ave., directly across from North Providence Town Hall at 2000 Smith St. Lombardi purchased the home through a limited liability company in May.
The video of the yard work appeared to show the workers finishing the cleanup at 18 Steere Ave. and then walking back to the town pickup truck parked at Town Hall.
The Breeze asked Lombardi again this week whether he truly didn’t know the employees were using the town’s equipment and vehicle, despite them being at the multi-family home in their work attire a little more than 30 minutes after clocking out from their public job, and despite the mayor greeting them there as they worked.
“Absolutely not,” he said. “I didn’t know they were using it prior to that day.”
Told of the criticism he’s been facing since the report, Lombardi he’s “not concerned by the naysayers who spend most of their time on the phone” targeting others on social media.
“It is what it is,” he added, and he’s going to continue doing what residents trust him to do in their best interest, which is to guard their tax money and keep the town moving on an upward trajectory.
Lombardi told WPRI that no one’s going to tell him who he can hire as long as he pays them from his own money, though the use of the town equipment is a different story and that’s not going to happen again.
When White showed him the video, Lombardi responded with, “yeah, I can’t (expletive) believe that.”
It was two years ago, said Lombardi, when this particular arrangement first started. Ricci had come to him to share how he has some great workers at the DPW, and if he could get them a little extra income with side jobs, that’s what he wanted to do.
The mayor told The Breeze that workers have also done after-hours landscaping at his Luxury Cleaners property at 1526 Smith St.
Ricci, who was a childhood friend of Lombardi’s and was hired by the town about five years ago, took responsibility for what transpired in September, telling WPRI that he didn’t think it was a big deal for the workers to take the town pickup truck, and he should have checked with the mayor first. He said that he’s allowed the men to use the equipment under the condition that if they break it, they’ll pay to replace it, but that arrangement is now ending.
Payroll records provided to WPRI showed that the men who worked on the property on the day in question, Sept. 30, had clocked out prior to doing the after-hours job for $50 apiece paid to them by Lombardi.
Ricci was suspended for one week without pay for allowing the workers to use town resources without permission. Ricci has said he’s willing to purchase equipment for the workers so this will no longer be an issue.
WPRI also reported that Lombardi used Town Solicitor Anthony Gallone to do the work related to purchasing the home at 18 Steere Ave., but that work was also not done on town time. He insisted that he doesn’t see these arrangements as blurring the lines between public and private work. He insisted that he himself shouldn’t have to take a hit on this because he didn’t know anything about it and it didn’t happen on town time, and he told Ricci that he would have to suffer the consequences.
Lombardi said he plans to continue hiring the town workers for private side jobs, recounting how he told them that they have a great work ethic and age on their side, and that they should save their money and invest it. If they’re willing to work, he said, why should he not utilize their services?
He said he appreciates Ricci offering to help the workers acquire their own equipment.
There’s been some talk about renting out the equipment to the workers, said Lombardi, but he said he doesn’t like that idea as a practice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.