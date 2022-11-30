18 Steere Ave.

The home at 18 Steere Ave., near North Providence Town Hall, owned by Mayor Charles Lombardi.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi insists he had no idea that town employees were using a town truck and town maintenance equipment when they completed yard work at a home he owns near Town Hall two months ago.

Following an investigation by WPRI’s Tim White and his Target 12 team that was reported last week, Lombardi suspended Anthony Ricci, deputy director in the Department of Public Works, for allowing the practice.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.