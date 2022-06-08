NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi says he doesn’t completely agree with some members of the Town Council that the town may be reaching the point of having too many spaces tabbed for athletic fields, though he said he does agree that the community needs an adequate and comprehensive maintenance plan going forward.
“The jury’s still out,” he said of whether all fields will be put to full use.
Lombardi noted that RAD Sports, in addition to building a new synthetic football field and baseball field behind North Providence High School, is also now analyzing the undeveloped Coletti Farm property off Mineral Spring Avenue to see what can happen there in terms of added athletic field space.
The town has plans to develop new fields at the Pate property on Ivan Street, said Lombardi, and is also looking to invest in existing fields at Notte Park, Stephen Olney Park, and two middle schools, among others.
Council members had previously suggested, for a Breeze story, that diminished interest in local youth sports could be leading to less of a need for so many fields, despite frequent assertions over the years that the town has a field space crunch.
Lombardi said he believes there’s still plenty of demand for all of the fields the town has and is looking to bring online, including from football, soccer and lacrosse, adding that the added maintenance needs could mean hiring three or four new people but it’s too early to say given the fact that the two new fields at the high school won’t need as much maintenance as in the past.
Asked if the town might incorporate more passive recreation amenities into some of the open spaces so neighborhood residents can better utilize them, Lombardi said he’s open to that idea.
