NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns re-elected North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi as its president, as well as a new slate of officers, at its 54th annual meeting Sept. 22.
Lombardi has been president of the organization for two years, and his second term begins immediately.
“I am honored to continue serving as the league’s president,” Lombardi said in a statement. “Even during the most challenging of times, Rhode Island’s 39 cities and towns have continued to work together to solve issues that persist in all communities, such as infrastructure investments, shared services, and prudently managing federal relief funds.”
Lombardi added, “I have no doubt that the officers of the League’s board will continue our strong advocacy work to ensure that cities and towns have a seat at the table at the state-level. The league’s board has the expertise and institutional knowledge to make local government even better through needed efficiencies and innovative practices.”
The mayor told The Breeze he continues to trumpet the importance of involvement by community leaders in this organization, recalling a conversation years ago with Gov. Dan McKee, when McKee was mayor of Cumberland, where they discussed how important it is to be part of a group that’s sharing ideas and addressing concerns and problems together.
“It’s helped out quite a bit, saving money along the way,” he said of North Providence’s involvement with the group.
Asked for an example, he mentioned a discussion he had with McKee when he heard how many police officers Cumberland had compared to North Providence. It wasn’t long before they were able to work out with the union a reduction of police officers for one year as a tryout, later meeting in the middle on a higher but still reduced number of officers.
Various mayors have also worked on numerous ideas for sharing costs and resources, said Lombardi.
“Regionalization is our salvation,” he said, repeating a favorite line, pointing to joint emergency dispatch, shared street sweeping, joint Community Development Block Grant efforts, and a shared animal shelter, among others.
“It’s only benefited our community and now other communities by communicating and sharing ideas and problems,” he said. “I haven’t met one mayor, manager or town administrator who isn’t fighting to do what’s best for their community.”
Lombardi said this will likely be his last term as league president, saying it will be time for someone else to lead two years from now. He said he thanked fellow municipal leaders for placing their trust in him, pointing to one particular success in him being able to convince former Auditor General Ernie Almonte, who at one time worked to help North Providence out of its financial mess, to be the director.
Here are those elected to last week:
President
Charles Lombardi, mayor of North Providence
Vice-presidents
Kenneth Hopkins, mayor of Cranston
Ralph Mollis, town administrator in North Kingstown
Andrew Nota, town manager in East Greenwich
James Tierney, town manager in Narragansett
Executive board members:
Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, mayor of Woonsocket
Steven Contente, town administrator of Bristol
Roberto DaSilva, mayor of East Providence
Jamie Hainsworth, town administrator of Jamestown
Kate Michaud, town manager in Warren
Karen Pinch, town administrator in Richmond
Maria Rivera, mayor of Central Falls
Randy Rossi, town manager in Smithfield
Mark Stankiewicz, town administrator in Charlestown
Michael Wood, town manager of Burrillville
The board president will make nominations for six remaining members at its next meeting. Leaders thanked Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena for their service during their time in office.
