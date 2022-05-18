NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi and representatives from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation have differing ideas about whether a new turn lane should be added to Mineral Spring Avenue near Route 146. It’s a critical piece, says Lombardi, in the task of alleviating heavy traffic here.
Traffic at the already congested area of Mineral Spring Avenue near the intersection with Route 146 appears to be getting worse, say residents and town officials.
“The traffic’s been brutal, and I don’t know why,” said Lombardi this week.
He said on several occasions of late he’s warned personnel traveling in the area of Charles Street in the town’s fire trucks to stay away from Mineral Spring Avenue.
Lombardi said he was on the phone with RIDOT representatives again months ago about proposed widening of the road to add a second lane allowing motorists driving toward Pawtucket on Mineral Spring Avenue to turn onto Route 146 and keep traffic flowing more freely.
But RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin said Monday that the proposal for a dedicated turn lane on Mineral Spring Avenue eastbound onto Route 146 South “was reviewed but did not go forward because it would have required acquiring a significant amount of private property to make a dedicated turn lane.”
“Also, the entrance to the ramp is offset from the red light; allowing cars a free right onto the ramp would create a safety problem because it would conflict with traffic coming from the Route 146 South off-ramp to Mineral Spring Avenue eastbound toward Pawtucket (this is why there is a no right on red sign there).”
Lombardi responded that he disagrees that much private property would need to be acquired, saying he’s going to push to move the work forward.
“As far as I’m concerned, that’s going to happen,” he said.
St. Martin said all improvements previously promised in 2016 for traffic signals here ended up occurring, including installation of a fiber optic interconnect system for the four signals to keep traffic moving efficiently.
During COVID, traffic levels dropped significantly, which allowed RIDOT to readjust the traffic signals, said St. Martin.
“With less traffic and demand on Mineral Spring Avenue, we were able to provide more time to the signals for traffic entering from side streets,” he said. “Following the winter COVID surge, we observed traffic levels here and elsewhere around the state return to pre-pandemic levels. Because of that, another calibration of the lights is scheduled to take place in late May/early June, which will provide additional time at the signals for through-traffic on Mineral Spring Avenue.”
