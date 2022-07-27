NORTH PROVIDENCE – An unfortunate software upgrade has led to numerous errors on local tax bills, says Mayor Charles Lombardi, who is apologizing to town residents who received incorrect bills due to the issues.
“If anyone received an incorrect bill, we apologize,” he said, and the billing company, Vision, which was also using new software, will be required to correct the issue.
“I obviously wasn’t happy about it,” he said on Monday. “They assured us that this will be squared away. I think at this point in time, everyone understands the temperature of the situation.”
There were numerous issues, he said, including veteran, senior, or homestead exemptions not being calculated toward a property owner’s total bill. All town-owned properties, which are not supposed to be on the tax rolls, also received a bill, said the mayor.
Acting Tax Collector Ann Troccoli told The Breeze that the software upgrade responsible for the errors was done by Vision. The town has used Vision since 2010, she said, so it wasn’t an issue with moving to a new company.
“I don’t think it was ready for us,” she said of the upgrade.
Officials said they aren’t sure how many people are impacted.
Angelina Broccoli, of the tax assessor’s office, said many residents will likely notice that certain exemptions were removed, and the reason for that was that properties transferred in the past year or so didn’t bring the exemptions with them through the new software. If any deed changed hands or a house was put in a trust in the past year, said Troccoli and Broccoli, the software didn’t recognize what was there.
Residents are encouraged to come to the tax offices at Town Hall, 2000 Smith St., to show employees their bill, so it can be copied and corrected. Troccoli and Lombardi said that such requests typically go to the Town Council to be approved as abatements, but Lombardi said he’s looking for that process to instead be handled in the tax office so residents don’t have to wait a month or two for the requests to go before the council.
Tax officials won’t automatically make any changes, according to Troccoli.
“We’re only going to notice if they notice,” she said, adding that they’ll notice one every once in a while if there’s refinancing or some other change, but with 30,000 or so tax bills, it’s really up to residents to alert officials about the issue.
Bills haven’t changed in the last three years, said Broccoli, so residents should easily be able to notice if there’s an issue.
If someone doesn’t notice right away that they have an issue, that’s OK, said Lombardi.
“If someone was taxed improperly and paid us more money, then somewhere, at some point, at some time they’ll be reimbursed,” he said. “We will make sure that they’re made whole.”
