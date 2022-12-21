NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi is taking issue with suggestions from developer and Planning Board member Shane Piche that a purchase and sale agreement for the former public safety complex property at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave. tied the town’s hands on its future.
“It was based on the council and our office agreeing to the use of the property,” he said. “It was never sold without knowing what is going to be situated on the properties.”
The fact that negotiations are ongoing concerning the use of the property and the proposal for significant commercial businesses on Mineral Spring Avenue and self-storage behind them signifies that there was never a sale, Lombardi said.
“I don’t want to be accused of selling a property that we didn’t sell,” he said.
But Piche contends that the fact that the agreement was made based on a particular use, with no input from council members ahead of time and no ability to get out of the agreement, defined what the property would be, with the developer, Douglas Construction, legally entitled to go to an even less desirable development than self-storage if the town said no.
Council members confirmed this week that they weren’t consulted prior to Lombardi signing the purchase agreement.
Lombardi said the sides are continuing productive conversations on the future of the property. He said he didn’t think it was right or fair for him to meet with representatives from the company on his own, despite the council asking the administration to hold new discussions, which is why he invited Councilor Mario Martone to participate.
Lombardi also took issue with Piche saying he didn’t support the use for the property, saying the Planning Board member voted for a positive recommendation.
Piche counters that he spoke against the self-storage plan at the master plan stage, but contends that the board was constrained legally and there were really no legal grounds for him to vote against it in its conceptual form based on their attorney’s advice.
Town officials continue to debate the best use for the former safety complex property nearly two years after a purchase and sale agreement was reached, with some calling for more of a game-changing redevelopment proposal instead of a self-storage use that brings limited benefit to the town. Ideas have included Piche suggesting a hotel project and Lombardi suggesting dividing up the property and reaching a new sale on the front commercial part of it.
