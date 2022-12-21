NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi is taking issue with suggestions from developer and Planning Board member Shane Piche that a purchase and sale agreement for the former public safety complex property at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave. tied the town’s hands on its future.

“It was based on the council and our office agreeing to the use of the property,” he said. “It was never sold without knowing what is going to be situated on the properties.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.