NORTH PROVIDENCE – Douglas Construction Company is running short on time in its bid to redevelop the former North Providence Public Safety Complex at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave., says Mayor Charles Lombardi.
The mayor was set to meet with an attorney for the company on Tuesday for updates related to where they stand with submitting revised plans, after town officials indicated at a February 15 neighborhood meeting that they would not be moving forward on approvals for a development calling for a three-story storage facility on the back of the property and two commercial units on the front portion.
Lombardi said he’s spoken with representatives from MG Commercial, the company the town is working with to find a successful developer with a palatable proposal.
“I’m trying to be fair, but I think we need to put it back on the block,” he told The North Providence Breeze.
The Town Council, at its May 3 meeting, again postponed action on the developer’s request for a zone change amendment shifting the property from being zoned commercial general and residential general (shared) to just commercial general, as well as an abandonment of Justice Street and Bourne Avenue.
Council President Dino Autiello told The Breeze the council isn’t going to just abandon the streets so the developer can then come back for a zone change later “so they can figure out what they want to put there as they pursue the property.”
He said he expected to delay the matter as long as it continues to come before the elected body with no seeming movement on a workable project.
Lombardi and the council have emphasized that this is the town’s chance to have a truly game-changing development on one of the last available parcels of commercial property on Mineral Spring Avenue. It is located at the edge of what is the last mostly residential zone of Mineral Spring Avenue between the main commercial district and Centredale.
Lombardi told The Breeze earlier this month that the developer is fortunate right now that the town isn’t in need of the revenue from the sale to prevent a tax increase, as the town is doing quite well and won’t see a tax hike this year.
Lombardi has said the deal for the old safety complex property, made available when the town built a new safety complex up the road using funds from a 2012 settlement with Google, will bring upwards of $2 million to the town, further limiting the need for tax increases going forward.
