NORTH PROVIDENCE – The next move in discussions about traffic configuration changes in Centredale is the town’s, says Mayor Charles Lombardi, with the possibility for a complete design plan to be commissioned.
It was January of 2020 when Lombardi first said he’d approached the state with a request to approve two-way traffic on a portion of the Centredale Bypass, which would allow drivers coming down Mineral Spring Avenue toward Centredale to take a left toward the village’s roundabout rather than driving all the way around the bypass and coming up Smith Street.
There has also been wider talk about creating a two-way pattern along Smith Street past Town Hall and moving the bus stop from the main commercial strip.
“If we were ever going to do it, now would be the time,” said Lombardi this week, with American Rescue Plan Act funds available to help business districts after the pandemic and some state money also likely available with this involving state roads.
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has been fairly positive about the idea, he said, but it’s likely that the town will need to make a move to show its commitment to the project. He said he expects to include funding for a design plan in his upcoming budget proposal.
“It sends the message that’s the first step that we’re going to address the whole business district,” he said.
The mayor said for a story two weeks ago that ARPA funds should go toward rebuilding the town’s business district, particularly Centredale, and he said this week that a fully realized proposed design from David D’Amico and D’Amico Engineering would be the first step toward that.
“I want to get that moving as quickly as possible, so people know we’re doing something,” he told The North Providence Breeze.
As Lombardi explained back in 2020, when he said at that point that he was having D’Amico draw up some conceptual plans, the proposed left turn could be a first phase of addressing poorly functioning traffic patterns in Centredale, with additional moves at a later point.
Changing the traffic pattern would allow drivers to enter the Centredale roundabout at a fourth point beyond its two Smith Street entrances and an entrance from Woonasquatucket Avenue.
The roundabout was upgraded with a new decorative clock and other streetscape upgrades after the town acquired a $150,000 Main Street Improvement Fund Grant back in 2018.
That whole part of Centerdale is a nightmare during peak hours. A change is definitely needed.
