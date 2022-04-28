WOONSOCKET – Everyone’s tails were wagging at the long-awaited dog park ribbon-cutting ceremony at River’s Edge in Woonsocket this past Thursday, April 21. Canines and their humans gathered to test out the equipment and admire the facility that’s been in the works for many years.
The dog park features a side for small dogs and a side for large dogs, pieces of equipment for the furry friends to run around and play with, and a pavilion with benches. There are receptacles provided for waste clean-up, as well.
Senator Melissa Murray, who was on the City Council when the park was proposed, thinks she helped bring forth its resolution back in 2014 or 2015. “I’m thrilled that it’s finally coming to fruition,” she told The Breeze. “People have finally realized it’s a good idea, specifically for seniors who need to exercise their dogs.” She added that dog parks are common across cities and states as a benefit to the community.
Despite a life-threatening allergy to animals at close proximity, Councilor Valerie Gonzalez was also present at the ceremony. ‘“I’m super excited; we don’t own a pet because I’m deathly allergic, but this way we can live vicariously,” she said. The operative “we” included her children, who love to get their animal-time by walking the dogs in the neighborhood.
The finishing touch on the park was delivered right before the ceremony by representatives from Laborers’ International Union of North America. Nick Sabitoni, Joseph Sabitoni, and RJ Coia dropped off a dog house made by the Residential Construction Program at the NEL/CPS Construction & Career Academy in Cranston. Joseph Sabitoni told The Breeze that the students used to construct a full-sized shed for their construction practical class, but this project uses the same blueprint and teaches students how to scale to a smaller size. The colorful addition to the “large dogs” side of the park is unmistakable.
Director of Planning Michael Debroisse was there with his dog, Amber, who works as a therapy animal around the city. He told The Breeze that the Planning Department helped install the fencing and the play equipment, which they were only able to install a few weeks ago, as they were waiting for cement to dry.
“It’s a great location, and a great addition for the city,” Debroisse told The Breeze.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, sporting pants with little dogs on them, also asked her husband to bring their rescued dog to the event. Before she cut the ribbon, she introduced her pup, Vita. “Vita means life in Italian, because she got a second chance at life,” the mayor explained.
Baldelli-Hunt also expressed gratitude for the Dog Park Committee, who had been working on the project for a “very long time,” as well as the Planning Department; the mayor’s administrative aid, Sue Gaulin; DEM; the LIUNA crew; and everyone else who participated in making the dog park happen.
