SCITUATE – The Scituate Town Council will take time to respect the D’Agostino family after the unexpected death of Councilor David D’Agostino on July 2, waiting to discuss any steps to fill his seat, says Council President Abbie Groves.
Groves said the loss of D’Agostino leaves a “big hole” in the council and the town.
“The town of Scituate as a whole is going to miss him greatly,” she said. “It’s a huge loss for our town. We send our prayers and condolences to his family.”
D’Agostino died July 2 surrounded by family and friends following a brief illness. After a period of mourning, Groves said the council will speak with the solicitor at an appropriate time to see what direction the council should take.
“He will be missed dearly and we appreciate everything he’s done for the town,” she said.
Of his time on the council, Groves said, speaking for herself, D’Agostino’s guidance and shared experience were invaluable.
“He was a leader and a true gentleman. He loved this town, that was evident,” she said.
Working with D’Agostino for several years, Groves said he was always respectful.
D’Agostino, a Republican, had served on the council since 2006, and was the longest-serving member at the time of his death. He told The Valley Breeze & Observer during his campaign last November that he enjoys representing the people of Scituate.
“I care about the community, the young and the old. I want people who move to town to get to experience the benefits of living in Scituate … those same benefits that my children enjoyed,” he said at the time.
D’Agostino owned an electrical contracting company and was a member of the IBEW Local 99 for more than 50 years. He was a car enthusiast and a collector of classic vehicles.
D’Agostino was a U.S. Army veteran and a former drill instructor, and was proud of his service. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve and the Rhode Island National Guard, and was a member of the American Legion Post 19 in Scituate.
He also served as the moderator of the North Scituate Baptist Church for several years.
According to his obituary, D’Agostino is survived by his wife, Jeanne D’Agostino, his son and Town Moderator David D’Agostino, daughter-in-law Dory, daughter Elizabeth D’Agostino, and granddaughter Alexandra Dwyer.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made at either Shriners Children’s Hospital Charities or HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center.
