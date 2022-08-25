CUMBERLAND – Christopher Skurka, a physical education teacher and football coach in the Cumberland School District for more than two decades, has agreed to resign his position to avoid being fired.
“Mr. Skurka resigned from Cumberland in lieu of termination,” Supt. Phillip Thornton confirmed this week.
Skurka was a former dean of students and head football coach at Cumberland High School, moving around to a number of positions during his time in the district, including as physical education coach at the elementary, middle and high school level.
School officials are not giving specifics on why he is losing his job, but sources confirmed to The Breeze the resignation was related to an incident with a specific student and it involved his use of electronic materials with that student.
Skurka was long known for his aggressive treatment of students, particularly on the football practice field that he was in charge of until 2014, but there isn’t much documentation related to those incidents from previous school administrations. Those issues had come up, sources confirmed, but there was little or no written history on them.
The Valley Breeze acquired a settlement agreement and release through an open-records request this week, but the document doesn’t give details on why he’s leaving, instead stating that “certain disputes and differences have arisen” between the sides and they “desire to terminate all disputes between them regarding any matter, cause, effect or thing occurring prior to the effective date of the agreement …”
Skurka’s letter of resignation was effective Aug. 12. The district will end health and dental insurance for him and his family no later than Oct. 31.
Skurka waives any rights related to pursue action against the district.
Thornton and Human Resources Director Katherine Duncanson declined comment on the resignation, citing legal constraints, but provided a history of his employment with the district. Duncanson did say that all of Skurka’s frequent movement to new jobs within the district was related to his own choice and not due to discipline.
Skurka was hired in August of 2000 as a physical education teacher, certified in K-12 physical education. He had been named freshman football coach at CHS in 1997, later moving up to varsity football, where he resigned as coach in 2014 after becoming a dean at the high school. The dean position was eliminated in a budget cut for the 2020-2021 budget year, said Duncanson, and he moved on to become a physical education teacher at North Cumberland Middle School before moving back to the high school last year. In addition to his job as football coach, he was also an assistant outdoor track coach. He is listed as a defensive coordinator at Dean College.
This is at least the second long-term teacher in Cumberland to resign to avoid being fired this summer, after North Cumberland Middle School teacher Kelly Dwyer stepped down in June to avoid firing over various issues with staff, parents and students.
The Cumberland School Committee held a special closed session on Aug. 16 where the committee approved the resignation agreement with Skurka.
